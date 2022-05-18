Man injured after opening fire on Orlando officers during traffic stop, chief says

Two Orlando police officers were shot at Wednesday afternoon when they tried to pull over a car that passed them at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said.

Rolón said before the officers could get out of their car, a person inside the car shot at them. Rolón said the officers returned fire and the driver fled the scene near Mercy Drive and WD Judge Drive around 2 p.m.

Neither of the officers were injured and are both now on paid administrative leave.

Rolón said the driver crashed their car not far from the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. He said a weapon was found in the car.

Rolón said the investigation into the shooting has been handed over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

4 p.m. update

3:15 p.m. update

PHOTOS: Orlando police investigating officer-involved shooting

2:55 p.m. update:

.@OrlandoPDChief Rolón will in a few minutes provide the media with available details regarding the incident at Mercy Dr. & WD Judge Dr. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 18, 2022

2:40 p.m. update:

2:30 p.m. update:

Skywitness 9 is flying over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Orlando.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police said the shooting was reported near the intersection of Mercy Drive and WD Judge Drive around 2 p.m.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

RIGHT NOW: Our officers are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of Mercy Dr. & WD Judge Dr.



We ask our community members to remain away from this area during the investigation.



Media, PIOs are enroute. Please stage at Mercy Dr & Colonial Dr. pic.twitter.com/LUhVbr5pdt — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 18, 2022

