LIVE UPDATES: Paul Flores jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

Update, 12:10 p.m.:

Court officials have confirmed verdicts have been reached in the trials of Paul and Ruben Flores.

The verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m.

Original story:

The jury deciding whether Paul Flores murdered Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996 reached a verdict Tuesday morning, according to an anonymous source with San Luis Obispo County.

The verdicts for both Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores will be read at 1:30 p.m. at Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas.

The decision comes one day after the jury for Ruben Flores came to its verdict Monday. Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son hide his crime.

Paul Flores’ jury deliberated for about four days.

The two Flores men have been on trial since July 18, and jurors for both men had about three months of evidence to review before coming to their decisions.

Paul Flores is alleged to have killed Smart, who disappeared after leaving an off-campus party during Memorial Day weekend in 1996. He has long been a person of interest in the case, as he was the last person to see Smart alive and lied to investigators about how he got a black eye.

Smart’s body has never been found, and she was declared legally dead in 2002 — six years after her disappearance.

Paul Flores’ jury has three ways to find him guilty

Paul Flores’ jury has three ways to find him guilty of one of two murder counts.

For murder in the first degree, jurors have to find that Flores planned to kill Smart in a premeditated way or killed Smart while raping or attempting to rape her. For second-degree murder, they have to find that he intended to kill Smart in the moment.

Jurors deciding Flores’ fate only have to agree on the degree of murder.

Ruben Flores’ jurors had to first decide whether a murder occurred in the first place, and if it did, they had to decide whether there was enough evidence to show that Ruben Flores knowingly helped his son conceal the crime.

Paul Flores faces 25 to life or life in prison, while his father faces a maximum of three years in county jail or state prison.

To stay up on the latest details in the Smart case, sign up for our news alerts by clicking on the three lines in the upper left of the sanluisobispo.com homepage, selecting “Stay connected,” then “Newsletters,” and then checking the box for “News alerts.”