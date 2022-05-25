Live updates: Phil Sorrells leads Republican runoff for Tarrant County district attorney

Phil Sorrells is leading the Republican primary runoff for Tarrant County criminal district attorney, according to unofficial early voting results.

Sorrells has 60.85% of the vote. Texas Rep. Matt Krause trails with 38.15%.

The pair were pushed to a runoff after Sorrells took March’s primary with nearly 41% of the vote to Krause’s near 31%.

Krause and Sorrells ran platforms focused on law enforcement support, secure borders and election integrity, and the two share similar views on prosecuting abortion providers and diverting low-level offenders. Where Krause argued he had the proven leadership experience as a House representative, Sorrells countered with his court experience. Krause is also a practicing attorney, but doesn’t have his own office.

Krause, who represents east and north Fort Worth as well as Arlington, has been the statewide leader in the push to remove books from school library shelves. He called for an investigation into nearly 850 titles in October that centered on topics like race and sexuality. If elected, he said he believes it is the district attorney’s office’s job to prosecute people responsible for criminal material in schools, a belief also shared by Sorrells. Krause originally announced a run for attorney general before switching to the district attorney race.

Sorrells served as a judge in the county’s 10th criminal court for 25 years, where he prosecuted misdemeanor cases.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Tiffany Burks in November. She won her race with more than 60% of the vote in March’s primary.

Burks has worked most of her 25 year career in Tarrant County’s court system as an attorney and as the deputy chief of the district attorney’s criminal division.