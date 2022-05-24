Live updates | Philippines leader rebukes Putin for killings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.”

Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

While stressing he was not condemning the Russian president, Duterte disagreed with Putin’s labeling of the invasion as a “special military operation,” and said it was really a full-scale war waged against “a sovereign nation.”

Addressing Putin “as a friend” and the Russian Embassy in Manila, Duterte urged them to stop bombing and firing artillery rounds on residential areas and allow innocent civilians to safely evacuate before launching a bombardment.

“I’m on the way out and I don’t know how to solve the problem,” Duterte said. “You have to solve the war between Ukraine and Russia before we can talk of even returning to normalcy.”

Duterte, who steps down on June 30 when his turbulent six-year term ends, has presided over a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial

— Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

— After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

UNITED NATIONS — The United States and Britain are accusing Russia of spreading disinformation online and manipulating public opinion about the war in Ukraine and vehemently rejecting Russian claims that the West is aiming to control all information flows and define what is true or not true.

Britain’s deputy ambassador James Roscoe told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the use of digital technologies in maintaining peace that Russia has conducted cyber-attacks and used “an online troll factory to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion about their war.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Russian government “continues to shut down, restrict and degrade internet connectivity, censor content, spread disinformation online, and intimidate and arrest journalists for reporting the truth about its invasion.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused countries that call themselves a “community of democracies” of building “a cyber-totalitarianism” and along with technology giants like Meta of shutting down Russian TV channels, expelling Russian journalists and blocking access to Russian websites.

Nebenzia again accused Western governments and media of fabricating the story of the Russian military killing civilians in Bucha near Kyiv. He claimed the civilians died from injuries caused by artillery projectiles fired from outdated hardware used by the Ukrainian army.

Britain’s Roscoe countered Russia’s claims of a “staged provocation” and suggestion that the Ukrainians were responsible for the civilian deaths after retaking the town, saying satellite images prove the bodies were there for several weeks when Russia controlled Bucha.

___

Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai says police are continuing daily evacuations due to the war with Russia and the number of those willing to leave is increasing.

Haidai posted a video Monday on Facebook taken from a vehicle that he said was traveling along a highway near Sievierodonetsk. The vehicle is racing down the road, dodging debris, mounds of earth, barricades and destroyed vehicles as shells explode in the fields just yards away.

A photo in the post shows about a dozen civilians and their luggage packed tightly inside what appears to be the back of a vehicle.

Haidai wrote that people “are agreeing to the risk because what is happening in the cities is much worse.”

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is waging “total war” on his country, and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.

Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address Monday, the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In it, he noted that since Feb. 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. He said the vast majority hit civilian targets. There have been more than 3,000 Russian airstrikes over that period.

“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” he said.

Zelenskyy said an attack on the town of Desna, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Kyiv, resulted in 87 deaths.

The Russians have now concentrated their forces on Donbas cities like Bakhmut, Popasnaya and Sievierodonetsk, Zelenskyy said.

He called on Ukrainians who are not on the battlefield to help in whatever way they can and said his own task was working to increase international pressure on Russia. “The absolute priority is weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian court orders ex-president's arrest in absentia on treason charge

    A Ukrainian court on Monday ordered the arrest in absentia of former President Viktor Yanukovich, accusing him of treason over an agreement he signed in 2010 extending Russia's lease on naval facilities in Crimea.

  • Mothers pass torch to daughters in abortion's forever war

    Generations of women came together for a Manhattan protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. There were women who have been fighting for nearly a half century to hold on to abortion rights; there were daughters who now face the prospect of a long battle to regain those rights. The abortion war would seem to be a forever war, one that spans generations.

  • Cargoes of Russia's flagship crude oil at sea climb to record high

    Some 62 million barrels of Russia's flagship Urals crude oil, a record amount, are sitting in vessels at sea, data from energy analytics firm Vortexa showed, as traders struggled to find buyers for the crude. The United States and other countries have banned imports of Russian crude and oil products over its invasion of Ukraine, and others have avoided acquiring cargoes out of fear of future sanctions. The European Commission is considering an embargo of Russian oil.

  • Quad summit: The China factor at the heart of the meeting

    The group will refocus on an open and safe Indo-Pacific - and analysts say this is aimed at China.

  • Russian diplomat quits with extraordinary letter over Putin's 'shameful' war in Ukraine

    Russia's counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva said his country's invasion of Ukraine was a 'crime'.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Awkward Part Of Kellyanne Conway's Book Release

    The late-night host points out a hilarious irony in the new memoir by the former counselor to Trump.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Mainland China reported 688 new coronavirus cases on May 23, of which 156 were symptomatic and 532 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. * The FDA set June 14-15 as the new meeting date to review Moderna's emergency authorization request for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 6 months through 4 years.

  • Death toll reaches 10 in building collapse in southwest Iran

    The death toll from the collapse of a commercial building still under construction in southwestern Iran reached 10 on Tuesday, after more bodies were retrieved from the rubble in the city of Abadan, Iranian media reported. Initially, five were reported killed but the death toll doubled a day later. State TV said rescue efforts were still underway Tuesday and that dozens had been pulled to safety.

  • Arby’s launches its first-ever burger made with Wagyu beef

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to taste-test Arby's latest product, its first-ever hamburger on its menu made of premium Wagyu beef.

  • Russia's Putin jokes about being blamed for all the world's woes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped on Monday that he would have a serious talk to the West about its assertions that he was to blame for all the economic chaos sown by the conflict in Ukraine and the West's crippling sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced 14 million people, while the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment and Moscow's blockade of grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, have sent the price of oil, natural gas, grains, cooking oil and fertilisers soaring. At a televised meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russia's economy was doing well, despite the Western sanctions.

  • Ingushetia confirms death in war in Ukraine of nephew of Shoigu's deputy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022, 19:29 Authorities in the Republic of Ingushetia (Russian Federation) have confirmed the death of Adam Khamkhoyev, the nephew of the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, during the war in Ukraine.

  • Duterte hits Putin: I kill criminals, not children, elders

    Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the three-month old war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

  • Anti-trust chief to lead Philippines' economic planning agency

    The Philippines' anti-trust agency chief Arsenio Balisacan said on Monday he has accepted an offer from incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr to be his economic planning chief. Balisacan, the first confirmed member of the new administration's economics team, previously served in the same role under President Benigno Aquino from 2012 to 2016. "I will join the new cabinet, mindful of the immense work needed to accelerate economic recovery and post-recovery development," Balisacan said in a statement.

  • Dog goes above and beyond to help injured friend

    When Samantha Zimmer of Houston, Texas reported to a dog rescue call, she discovered a hero dog who refused to leave his injured friend's side.

  • My Take: Arab citizens have a right to full citizenship in Israel

    From the beginning, Israel has treated the indigenous people of Palestine as unwanted holdovers from the Ottoman empire.

  • US, others say APEC walkout aimed at Russia over invasion

    The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as delegates from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of Saturday's session of the APEC meeting just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for economic development, was set to deliver his opening remarks.

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy two Russian Solntsepek fire systems

    As Russia’s war goes on, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are achieving more impressive results in fighting off Russia’s heavily armed invasion force. The latest success came on May 21, when Ukrainian aircraft destroyed at least 12 Russian targets. The list of destroyed equipment includes two extremely destructive Solntsepek artillery systems.

  • Ukraine news - live: Russia organising massacre in Donbas, says Zelensky

    At Davos, Volodymyr Zelensky criticises west’s failure to take tougher action after Crimea annexation

  • Davos World Economic Forum begins amid backdrop of global turmoil

    The world’s political and business elite will meet in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum from May 22 through May 26. The previous event was held in 2020 before the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will take place amid the backdrop of economic turmoil, climate change-driven weather disasters and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.