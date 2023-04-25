Daybell trial live: ‘You were ... dancing on the beach while your kids were in the ground’

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The 18-person jury continued to listen to testimony Tuesday about cellphone records in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing her two children, and Daybell’s sister also took the stand.

FBI Special Agent Nick Ballance, who works for the agency’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, continued testifying Tuesday.

He presented cellphone records that placed Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox at Chad Daybell’s Salem, Idaho, property — where 16-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 7-year-old Tylee Ryan’s remains were found.

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair before getting married — are being tried separately. Lori Daybell’s trial began in early April and could last another four weeks.

The 49-year-old Rexburg mother also faces a felony charge in Arizona for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with Cox.

In Idaho, the Daybells are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of JJ and Tylee, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date has yet to be set — also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death. Chad and Lori got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Authorities said they believe Cox — who died from natural causes — also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

11 a.m. — ‘My trust in my sister was broken.’ Daybell’s sister takes the stand

Summer Shiflet, in a June 2020 jail recording, told Lori Daybell that she was “dancing on the beach with a smile on her face” while her children were buried in shallow graves on Chad Daybell’s property.

“That was later,” Lori Daybell responded to her sister in a calm voice.

The Daybells got married on a beach in Hawaii in November 2019 — less than two months after police said they believe the kids were killed.

In a roughly 10-minute jail recording played in court Tuesday, Shiflet questioned her sister through sobs — which were sometimes inaudible — and asked whether Lori Daybell knew what happened to her children.

“You were in Hawaii dancing on the beach while your kids were in the ground,” Shiflet told her.

Vallow Daybell remained calm throughout the majority of the phone call and told Shiflet that “nobody knows” what she’s been through and that she took care of the kids their whole lives, slightly raising her voice and adding, “ME. ME.”

During her testimony Tuesday, Shiflet said Lori Daybell told her in February 2020 that she knew where Tylee and JJ were and that “they were safe.”

“I felt lied to and my trust in my sister was broken,” Shiflet said about finding out that JJ and Tylee were dead.

9 a.m. — No GPS data for the Daybells, Ballance says

Cellphone data placed Cox’s cellphone on Chad Daybell’s property — where Tylee and JJ’s remains were found — on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 of 2019, Ballance said during his testimony.

Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8 and JJ was last seen on Sept. 22.

Cox’s cellphone had Google’s location services turned on, which showed his estimated GPS location. Those location services are different than cellphone tower records, which can only show a range of someone’s location — not an exact location.

From 9:55 p.m. to 10:12 p.m. on Sept 23., 2019, Cox’s phone was on Chad Daybell’s property, and the Google data showed him in the backyard near a pond — where JJ’s body was buried. Cell tower records also showed dozens of calls between the Daybells and Cox on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 in 2019.

But there was no GPS location data from Chad or Lori Daybell.

When asked by Vallow Daybell’s defense attorney, John Thomas, whether Ballance used any GPS data to locate Chad or Lori Vallow Daybell’s cellphone, Ballance said he didn’t.

“I didn’t have it to use,” Ballance said, referencing their location data. He added that people can opt out of Google’s location services and can turn it off.

Ballance added that typically to establish a “pattern of life,” which would give law enforcement an idea of an individual’s daily routine, he’d like to have at least 30 days of cellphone records. But Vallow Daybell and Cox had only moved to Rexburg in early September 2019.