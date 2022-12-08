Live Updates: Pierce Sheriff Ed Troyer on the witness stand in his false-reporting trial

The top law enforcement officer in Pierce County, Sheriff Ed Troyer, was called to the witness stand Thursday in district court to testify on false reporting charges about his late-night confrontation with a newspaper carrier in Tacoma.

It was after 2 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2021 when Troyer called a law enforcement-only line to tell dispatchers a Black motorist driving in his West End neighborhood had threatened his life, initially prompting a massive police response. A dispatcher testified last week that 40 officers were driving to Troyer’s aid before the first Tacoma cops to arrive downgraded the call. At least 10 officers arrived.

Over the course of the sheriff’s trial, jurors have so far heard testimony from a 911 dispatcher who answered Troyer’s distress call, Tacoma Police Department officers who responded, Sedrick Altheimer, the 26-year-old former newspaper carrier, and other witnesses including sheriff’s deputies and Altheimer’s employer. Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office rested their case Wednesday afternoon, and then it was the defense’s turn to call witnesses.

Jurors will decide whether Troyer is guilty of two misdemeanors, false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. With no criminal history, a conviction on each charge would carry penalties of up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

The News Tribune is providing live updates of the proceedings, and the trial is being livestreamed on our website.

Flanked by his defense attorneys, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, in between witness testimony on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma.

2:36 p.m.: Troyer was called to the stand and was sworn in to testify. Attorneys for the defendant from Seattle-based law firm Frey Buck will question him first.

Attorney Anne Bremner began by asking about Troyer’s employment history with the Sheriff’s Department. She then asked about his interactions with law enforcement that responded to the scene. Troyer said he’d never met the Tacoma police officers who arrived because they were much younger than him and worked at a different police agency.

Story continues

2:42 p.m.: Troyer said he’d never met the newspaper carrier, Altheimer, before that night. He said he told police at the scene that if Altheimer was a newspaper carrier out doing his job, he should be allowed to continue his paper route.

2:45 p.m.: Bremner asked if he’s received other threats in his line of work. “If you don’t like being threatened, then you don’t want to do this job,” Troyer said. He said he’s received threats in emails, even written on bathroom walls.

2:50 p.m.: The defense attorney turned to ask about Troyer’s upbringing. He said he was born and raised in Tacoma and attended Wilson High School.

Asked why he wanted to become a law enforcement officer, Troyer said when he was a child, “some of the best people I met were cops, and some of the worst.” Troyer said he recalled several good incidents that made him want to work in policing.

2:56 p.m.: Bremner asked when Troyer became spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department, the public information officer. Troyer said he started about 22 years ago and had some “self taught” background in media. He said he worked in radio a bit in college.

3 p.m.: Bremner asked about homicide cases Troyer provided media information for, including the 2009 shooting of four Lakewood Police Department officers at a coffee shop. Troyer said he would typically go to the crime scene and gather information about what happened.

3:05 p.m.: The defense presented a document to Troyer that Bremner said contained a list of charitable organizations he has been involved with. She asked him how many pages were in the exhibit. There were three.

Prosecutors objected to the exhibit being admitted, but the judge overruled.

Then the defense asked to mark photos of Troyer’s family as exhibits. The state objected and the judge again overruled.