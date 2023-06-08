LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial Day 8

Day eight of the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, continues today with more witnesses taking the stand.

On Wednesday, more police officers took the stand and testified about the final moments of the shooting.

The evidence was graphic, and the testimony was difficult to hear. The prosecution said the details are crucial to making its case that this was a cold, calculated act by Robert Bowers.

A lot of evidence was also presented by the FBI and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Warning: the details coming out of this trial are difficult to hear and may be upsetting to some.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

