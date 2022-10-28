Live updates: Police say Broken Arrow house fire being investigated as murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW — Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the deaths of eight people found inside a house that burned Thursday in Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow Police investigate on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in what they believe to be an 8-person homicide on Thursday Oct. 27, in Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow first responders provided mental health support during traumatic time

Stepping up to the podium Friday morning, Broken Arrow fire chief Jeremy Moore thanked the community and nation for the "outpouring" of support for his team of first responders.

"To arrive on scene yesterday and see the looks on our first responders, my firefighters, faces just absolutely broke my heart," Moore said.

Both the police and fire departments have outside counseling services available to employees and their families, Moore said. Last night, he added that each firefighter on the scene was pulled aside and met with a peer support team and a chaplain team was also available.

It's important, Moore said, to address the "mental wellness" of first responders as early as possible because of the traumatic impact events like this can have.

"This is a once in a lifetime tragedy and we are very proactive, the police chief and I, in making sure that our personnel are being well taken care of," Moore said.

Broken Arrow police chief Brandon Berryhill urged anyone in the public with mental health issues to contact the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma at 918-585-1213 or 405-943-3700.

For mental health emergencies, anyone in Oklahoma can dial 988 to reach the 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

-- Jana Hayes

Broken Arrow fire chief: Injuries of those dead in fire 'criminal in nature'

At a press conference Friday morning, Broken Arrow police chief Brandon Berryhill confirmed the deaths of eight people in a Broken Arrow home are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

First responders found two adults, both of which Berryhill called suspects, in the front of the house before finding six juvenile victims ranging in ages from 1 to 13 years old. The children were found in one room in the back of the house, "where the majority of the fire was contained," said Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

Moore said it is not believed any of the victims died from the fire.

"Those injuries did appear to our fire crews at that time immediately to be criminal in nature," Moore said. "And so we immediately called for the police department to come and intervene on the fire scene."

Berryhill said firearms were recovered from the home. He also added that it had been several years since the police have been called to the residence and there was "nothing out of the ordinary."

-- Jana Hayes

10 a.m. - Police provide update on Broken Arrow fire

Broken Arrow home was being rented by family of 8

The owner of a Broken Arrow house where eight bodies were found Thursday said it was being rented by a couple and their six kids, a family that neighbors described as mostly secluded, but would play basketball in the driveway and the father would sometimes be seen wearing a firearm.

Broken Arrow police, who are investigating the deaths, have not confirmed the identities of the victims but planned to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

Broken Arrow Police investigate on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in what they believe to be an 8-person homicide on Thursday Oct. 27, in Broken Arrow.

Police were also investigating a fire at the house.

The landlord, who spoke with The Oklahoman but asked for her name not to be used, said the family had rented the home for eight years.

Earlier this week, the woman of the house said they had suspected a gas leak and had the gas turned off, the landlord recalled. When the landlord asked the woman about working to get the gas turned back on, she said they needed to deal with it later.

“She told me her husband’s mother just died and is grieving so maybe we can deal with this next week,” the landlord said. “That was weird and then all this.”

Crime scene investigators were working inside the house Friday morning, which appeared to have blood stains on the front porch and parts of the front door.

Dusty Creecy lived directly behind the family for over a year and said she would see children playing on the trampoline in the backyard.

Broken Arrow Police investigate on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in what they believe to be an 8-person homicide on Thursday Oct. 27, in Broken Arrow.

“It is very sad because I would see young kids,” Creecy said. “One in diapers for sure.”

The home on the 400 block of South Hickory is in a bedroom community with a mix of long-time residents and short term renters.

Bob Stewart has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years and said the man who lived in the house was known by neighbors to have a gun.

“The guy he used to walk around with a gun attached to him, even when he was mowing the lawn,” Stewart said.

The landlord described the man as “kind of odd.”

-- Ben Felder

Broken Arrow fire press conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

Officials announced a press conference would be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Broken Arrow police and fire departments are expected to provide an update on the fire at that time.

Broken Arrow police say fire part of 'homicide investigation'

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced on social media that officers were investigating a "structure fire with multiple fatalities near Houston and Elm," with a "Homicide Investigation" alert accompanying the statement.

Two hours later, police provided additional details, confirming that at least eight people had died at a house in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. Police described the site of the fire as "a complex scene, given the state of the house due to the fire damage," according to the update.

Multiple neighbors said two adults and six children lived at the home. Neighbors said they often saw younger children playing on a trampoline in the home's backyard, and older boys playing on the basketball goals in front of the house.

Authorities continued to investigate circumstances surrounding the fire, police said. They added that they "do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public."

In a statement released shortly before 8:30 p.m., Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill asked the public to pray on behalf of the victims, their loved ones, and for emergency responders "who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude."

"Broken Arrow stands together," Berryhill said. "We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together."

Berryhill said more information would be provided during a media conference Friday at the city's Public Safety Complex, although a time for that briefing had not yet been determined.

-- Jessie Christopher Smith

