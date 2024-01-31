Live updates: Prescribed burn jumps containment, fire out of control near Margaritaville

Daytona Beach firefighters along with the Florida Forest Service are working to control a brush fire that is threatening the Latitude Margaritaville subdivision in Daytona Beach, according to a fire official.

The fire is near Barefoot Life Lane and west of the Margaritaville and Mosaic subdivisions and is producing thick clouds of smoke throughout the area, according to fire officials.

According to Daytona Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews, the fire started as a prescribed burn Wednesday morning with the authorization of the Florida Forest Service and at around 1 p.m. it jumped the protective line.

The fire appears to be moving toward the Margaritaville subdivision so crews have been deployed to protect structures if needed, Matthews said.

A quarter-mile reverse 911 call is being made to warn residents of the danger.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida brush reported in Daytona Beach near Margaritaville