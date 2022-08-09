Live updates: Primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin could help shape next Congress

Tuesday's primaries in four states - Connecticut, Minnesota Vermont and Wisconsin - will determine who's running in November's midterms in an election that will decide how far President Joe Biden can advance his agenda in the second half of his term.

The Aug. 9 contests also will provide another round in former President Donald Trump's ongoing proxy war with Mike Pence, his former vice president, as they are backing different contenders in the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary. The winner is expected to face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

And the retirement of Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy, the Senate's longest active serving member, is opening up the seat for the first time in almost half a century.

Trump-endorsed Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate didn't commit to backing ex-president

Tim Michels and his top two opponents in the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor distanced themselves from Trump during an Aug. 1 town hall candidate forum when asked by a Republican voter whether they would support another Trump candidacy in light of his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.

"Now, 2024 — I'm focused on this election right now," Michels said. "I have made no commitments to any candidates in 2024. What I'm focusing on is beating Tony Evers."

— Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Ella Lee

After nearly 50 years, Vermont Senate seat up for grabs

With the news that Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy would not seek reelection, the Democratic senator's seat is up for grabs for the first time in almost 50 years.

Three Democrats, three Republicans and one Vermont Progressive Party candidate are vying for the spot.

The Democrats are Congressman Peter Welch, emergency room physician Niki Thran and activist Isaac Evans-Frantz. The Republicans are Army veteran Gerald Malloy, businessman Myers Mermel and Christina Nolan, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont. And the independent candidate is Vermont Progressive Party treasurer Martha Abbott.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., delivers remarks as Supreme Court Associate Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing on March 21, 2022, in Washington.

Leahy was elected to the Senate in 1974 and announced his retirement in November 2021.

— Ella Lee

Two Democrats vying to be Vermont’s first woman in Congress

Every state has sent a woman to Congress except Vermont. That’s likely to change in November, as the two Democrats vying for the state’s lone House seat are women.

Current Rep. Peter Welch is running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy. State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray are leading the Democratic primary to replace him. Welch has held the seat since 2007.

Balint – a former schoolteacher who has been in the statehouse since 2014 – is the frontrunner for Tuesday night’s primary. She has the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who dropped out of the race in May and immediately backed Balint.

No matter if Balint or Gray wins the primary, they are the favorite for the general election and would become the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress.

– Katherine Swartz

When do the polls close

Vermont's polls are the first to close Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Connecticut's polls close next at 8 p.m. ET.

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin's polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

— Ella Lee

Contributing: Associated Press

