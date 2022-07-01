LIVE UPDATES: Protesters converge after fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

Protesters block traffic in from to the Stubbs Justice Center during a protest of the Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Akron.

Friday marks the third day of protests over the Akron police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, an Akron DoorDash driver who was killed by multiple shots following a police chase on Monday.

Previous protests were small, a couple dozen people. But as news of Walker's death spread across the city and national organizations like Black Lives Matter took note, today's protest downtown is expected to grow.

Reporters and photographers from The Akron Beacon Journal will be reporting live from today's protest. Follow their reporting as it unfolds below.

The details surrounding Walker's shootings remain unclear. Police have offered a general outline of what happened, saying officers tried to pull over Walker around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the city's North Hill neighborhood for a traffic and equipment violation. Walker fled, and police chased him just more than 4 minutes across town to the Firestone Park area.

They shot him 60 times.

They shot him 60 times.

They shot him 60 times.

They shot him 60 times.

They shot him 60 times.

He was murdered by Akron police.

Say his name. #JaylandWalker — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) July 1, 2022

Along the way, police said Walker fired a gun before abandoning his vehicle in a parking lot near the Bridgestone Americas campus. Several officers and police cars arrived on the scene and at least some used stun guns to try to stop Walker before officers opened fire.

Police said they later found a gun in Walker's vehicle.

A preliminary autopsy report showed Walker was shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs. It did not specify how many shots hit him, nor how many shots were fired. Police have declined to say, though some reports have said Walker was hit by dozens of bullets.

Akron police, who turned over the case to the state bureau of investigation, are expected to release police body camera video from the incident over the weekend. And the city on Thursday canceled its annual rib festival over July 4 weekend, saying it was no time to celebrate.

Walker's family have said they want the community to know that Walker, who had no criminal record, never caused trouble.

I’ll be in Downtown Akron covering this protest demanding justice for #JaylandWalker, who was shot and killed by APD earlier this week. Follow along for updates @beaconjournal pic.twitter.com/hYFIRFCghg — Abbey Marshall (@AbbeyMarshall) July 1, 2022

“I know a lot of people like to say that their loved ones are good,” said Lajuana Walker-Dawkins, whom Walker called “Aunt Mini.” “But it’s the truth.

The family said it will settle for nothing less than justice and accountability.

1 p.m.Traffic is flowing freely downtown Akron, including on High Street where the protest in front of the police station continues. Snow plows, however, are parked nearby. The city has used the plows to block High Street to traffic during other unrelated protests in recent years.

12:46 p.m. Ohio State Sen. Vernon Sykes says he grieves with family. "I question how a traffic violation can lead to the death of a community member," he said in a tweet thread, saying that the investigation into the shooting must be thorough, but released to the public as soon as possible.

The death of Jayland Walker is an unthinkable tragedy that affects our entire community. My sympathies are with his family and friends. I grieve with them. I question how a traffic violation can lead to the death of a community member. — Senator Vernon Sykes (@DrVernonSykes) July 1, 2022

12:35 p.m. Crowd outside Akron police station is small, but vocal. "What's his name," a woman asks in a shout. "Jayland Walker," the others shout in reply. "Say his name," the woman shouts. "Jayland Walker," the others reply.

Noon: Protesters are expected to gather outside the Akron police department on High Street downtown.

