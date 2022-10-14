Live updates of Raleigh shooting: Police identify 5 victims, including off-duty officer

Less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead, including an off-duty police officers, a suspect is in custody and the city reels from the losses.

Friday morning, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson named the victims at the press conference.

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29

Nicole Conners, 53

Susan Karnatz, 49

Mary Marshall, 34

James Thompson, 16

The Raleigh Police Department confirmed that a 15-year-old white male suspect was in custody with life-threatening injuries, as of 9:37 p.m. last night. More details about the identity of the shooter have not been released due to his age.

In total, the suspect shot seven people Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood of northeast Raleigh near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor just after 5 p.m.

Two other victims shot in the incident were treated for injuries at a local hospital. One of those victims was a Raleigh Police K-9 officer who had non-life threatening injuries, according to Raleigh Police.

As of Friday morning, the investigation remains active.

‘Unspeakable agony’

8:30 a.m.: Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin addressed the Raleigh community during a press conference alongside Gov. Roy Cooper and Patterson to share updates about the shooting.

The officials also called for support for the victims and the fallen officer.

Senior Raleigh Police Officer Casey Joseph Clark was released from the hospital after getting treated for his injuries. Another victim, Marcille Gardner, 59, is still being treated for her injuries.

The shootings occurred first in the neighborhood, and the suspect fled to the greenway, where other people were shot, Patterson said.

Torres, who was off-duty when he was killed, was on his way to work, she said.

Patterson did not say how the victims were related to the suspect.

Raleigh police are asking for the public to stay away from the scene of the incident as they investigate.

Patterson said a narrative of events will be provided in a five-day report.

In addition to warning residents not to leave their homes yesterday, Raleigh Police evacuated community centers, Marsh Creek and Buffalo Aquatics, and Beaver Creek Elementary School was on lockdown, Patterson said.

“We’re standing with you in this moment of unspeakable agony,” Cooper said. “No one should feel this fear in their communities. No one. As policy makers we cannot, and we will not, turn away from what has happened here.”

—Kristen Johnson, ksjohnson@newsobserver.com