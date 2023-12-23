LIVE UPDATES: Police say multiple people injured in shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala

Law officers rushed to the Paddock Mall just before 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a call about a shooting. This is the first case like this at the mall in more than two years. In August 2021, two people were shot and injured in the parking lot.

Here is what we know about Saturday's case:

News conference will start soon

At 5:40 p.m., reporters were gathering outside the former Sears Auto Center at the mall, awaiting the Ocala Police Department news conference, which is expected to begin soon.

Most of the people who evacuated the mall have left the premises. There are still many vehicles parked outside.

The SWAT Team, multiple ambulances and multiple fire and police vehicles remain on scene.

Where is the Paddock Mall?

The mall is located at 3100 SW College Road (State Road 200,) just east of Interstate 75.

The anchor stores include Belk, JCPenney and Macy's. Sears closed a few years ago.

The food court has a Chick-fil-A, among other outlets, and the Starbucks is a popular spot inside the mall.

Multiple injuries; shooter reportedly has fled

On Facebook, the Ocala Police Department reports that several people were injured in the shooting and the shooter reportedly has left the mall area.

'Scared' and 'apprehensive'

One family told a Star-Banner reporter that they were inside the food court when they heard two or three shots. One of the food court vendors was telling patrons to quickly move to their area to hide. Eventually, the family got the all-clear sign to evacuate.

A store manager who declined to give her name had her arm around one of her young employees, comforting her, as they walked outside the mall toward Zaxby's and Goodwill, on the east edge of the mall. The manager said she heard three shots. She got people to exit out the back of her store and into a parking area.

Calvin and Diana Amos were shopping in JCPenney. They did not hear any shots, but they quickly figured out what was happening and evacuated. They said they were "scared" and "apprehensive."

Police news conference scheduled at the Paddock Mall

The Ocala Police Department has said that a press conference about this incident will be held outside the mall, near the former Sears Auto Center, some time after 5 p.m. The Star-Banner will be there and provide reports of what police have to say.

Mall evacuation

At 4:32 p.m., people were streaming out of the mall. They were calm and orderly. The Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office had a heavy presence on site. Fire rescue teams from the county and city also were on site assisting in the operation, as were representatives from the Florida Highway Patrol.

'I dropped everything and ran'

Megan Garcia was at Kay Jewelers inside the mall when she heard two gunshots. She said she "blacked out." She already had paid for some items.

"I dropped everything and ran," Garcia said.

The Paddock Mall was evacuated on Saturday after a shooting report.

A woman named Melissa said she was shopping for perfume inside the mall when she heard "pow pow."

She was told that the mall was on lockdown and everyone needed to get out. She did so.

A shooting at the Paddock Mall in Ocala

Sirens could be heard Saturday afternoon in Ocala as law officers rushed to the mall, 3100 SW College Road (State Road 200.)

Macy's employees outside the Paddock Mall in Ocala on Saturday (Dec. 23, 2023)

At 4:20 p.m., the Ocala Police Department posted a brief message on its Facebook page:

"OPD is responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall. There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time."

