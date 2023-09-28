Republican debate live updates: Candidates spar over Ukraine support, foreign policy, and national security
Seven candidates square off at at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California while Trump holds an event in Michigan.
Seven Republican candidates are taking the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.
There is one notable exception absent at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif.: Former President Donald Trump is again skipping the debate. Trump avoided last month’s debate in Milwaukee and continues to hold a dominating position in the GOP race.
Haley endorses using special forces troops against the drug cartels in Mexico.
Military action in Mexico is quickly becoming a mainstream plank for the GOP.
2nd GOP debate descends into chaos
Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy argue during the second 2024 GOP debate on September 27, 2023. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
It took only half an hour Wednesday night for the second Republican presidential debate to descend into unintelligible chaos.
The cacophony of crosstalk started after South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly pivoted from a substantive discussion of birthright citizenship and the U.S. Constitution’s naturalization clause to what appeared to be a rehearsed attack on entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who commanded the spotlight in last month’s first GOP debate by brazenly bashing his rivals.
“If you’re all speaking at the same time, no one can understand you,” interrupted moderator Ilia Calderón of Univision.
Calderón had a point. But the candidates kept on talking over each other throughout the first hour, squandering precious moments that they could have used to address their real problem: the fact that none of them has done anything in recent weeks to catch up to absentee frontrunner Donald Trump, who has never looked stronger.
Read more from Yahoo News here.
Debates are obviously theatrical in nature. But the rest of the field — or at least the candidates we're seeing tonight — seem to dislike Vivek Ramaswamy on a very real level.
- J
Tim Scott has struggled to break through in these debates, but he was more animated than I've seen him to date in his response to DeSantis about teaching the history of race and slavery in the U.S.
DeSantis has defended a rewrite of Florida's public school curriculum that would teach students that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Scott told DeSantis that "there is not a redeeming quality in slavery."
Scott said that "Black families survived slavery" but that the Democratic Party's Great Society programs of the 1960s created many single-parent households.
(Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Vivek Ramaswamy stated that transgender youth have a "mental disorder," continuing a trend of Republicans attacking the community and misstating how treatment plans work. Ramaswamy had been asked about whether he'd sign a federal law mandating that parents would be notified by schools if their children decided to change their gender at school.
- N
Chris Christie jokes with Ron DeSantis during the Republican primary debate on Wednesday night. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
- N
What's Biden up to tonight?
While the Republican presidential hopefuls duke it out on stage, President Biden — who is running for reelection — was attending a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco, well to the north of the debate in Simi Valley.
Biden wasn't paying them much attention because he's already zeroing in on Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner who wasn't on the stage.
The president has been increasingly calling out Trump by name and referring to him as his “likely opponent” in 2024, signaling a likely rematch from four years earlier and warning of what the Democratic incumbent sees as major dangers to the nation if he is not reelected.
“I'm running because Democracy is still at stake in 2024. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy," he said during one fundraiser, referring to a Trump campaign slogan and skipping entirely over Trump's GOP rivals.
- J
Haley's strategy has been to stay out of the food fights and give energetic, coherent answers to policy questions. It worked in the first debate. It's working again tonight.
Lots of chatter on social media among Trump supporters about all the interrupting. This particular 11-second video clip is being circulated widely.
For my money, the candidates who are doing best tonight are Scott, Haley and Ramaswamy. DeSantis, in need of a great breakout moment, hasn't had one yet. And Christie seems a little aimless without Trump to fight.