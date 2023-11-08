Live updates: Get results for supervisor and council races across Centre County

Across Centre County, voters have made their choice for members of councils or boards of supervisors.

As results start to come in from the Centre County Elections Office, you’ll be able to find unofficial results of contested races across the county in the list below. We’ve also included uncontested races for Centre Region municipalities.

Bellefonte Borough Council

Ward 3 (1 seat)

Christopher Morelli (R):

Joanne Tosti-Vasey (D):

(Douglas A. Johnson is running unopposed for the Bellefonte Borough Council’s Ward 1 seat. Randy Brachbill and Deborah Cleeton are running unopposed for two seats in Ward 2)

Benner Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Kathy Evey (R):

David Thomas Roberts (D):

Centre Hall Borough Council (4 seats)

Christine Cooper (D):

Matt Powell (D):

Patrick K. Kelly (D):

LuAnn Yearick (R):

Davis V. Araujo (R):

College Township Council (3 seats)

D. Richard Francke (R):

Tracey Mariner (D):

Susan Trainor (D/R):

Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors

At-large (2-year interim; 1 seat)

Omari Patterson (D):

David Wolfgang (R):

Ward 1 (1 seat)

Matthew Heller (D):

Kenneth Raney (R):

(Jeremie Thompson is running unopposed in Ward 2 and Patricia Stevens is running unopposed in Ward 3)

Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors (2 seats)

Tammy Perkins (D):

Patty Hartle (D):

Steven Schellberg (R):

Rose Ann Hoover (R):

Harris Township Board of Supervisors (2 seats)

Charles Bud Graham (R):

Tracey Moriarty (D):

Nigel Wilson (D/R):

Patton Township Board of Supervisors (2 seats)

Susan Chyczewski (D):

Betsy Whitman (D):

Philipsburg Borough Council (3 seats)

Sam Womer (D):

Kathy Kalinoksy (D):

Luther Gette (D/R):

Michael J. Foreman (R):

Potter Township Supervisors (2 seats)

Melvin Dutrow (D):

Ryan Newman (R):

Scott Floray (R):

Rush Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

David Jackson (D):

David Greenwald (R):

Spring Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Matthew Deibler (R):

Terry M. Perryman (D):

State College Borough Council

4-year term (4 seats)

Matt Herndon (D):

Evan Myers (D):

Kevin Kassab (D):

Josh Portney (D):

2-year interim (1 seat)

Nalini Krishnankutty (D):

Walker Township Board of Supervisors (1 seat)

Zane Sherman (R):

Deborah Zimmerman (D):