Live updates: Rexburg detective to continue testifying in Vallow Daybell trial

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

It’s week four of the Lori Vallow Daybell jury trial. The 49-year-old Rexburg mother — along with her husband Chad Daybell — is accused of killing her two children.

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair before getting married — are being tried separately and Vallow Daybell’s trial began in early April and could last another four weeks. Chad Daybell’s trial date has yet to be set.

So far, the prosecution has called roughly two dozen witnesses including law enforcement officers from Idaho and Arizona, where Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was killed. Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge in Arizona for allegedly conspiring to kill Charles Vallow with her brother Alex Cox.

In Idaho, the Daybells are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 7-year-old Tylee Ryan, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death. Chad and Lori got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Authorities said they believe Cox — who died from natural causes — also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

The prosecution is expected to continue its direct examination of Rexburg Police Det. David Stubbs.