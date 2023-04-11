Live Updates: Rexburg Police detective takes the stand in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language about the deaths of children.

Brandon Boudreaux testified Monday that he was asked by the Rexburg Police Department to identify Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow’s body. Lori Vallow Daybell’s 7-year-old son was found in a shallow grave on her husband Chad Daybell’s property wrapped in garbage bags and duct tape.

“It’s a pretty overwhelming task to do,” Boudreaux, the uncle of JJ and Tylee, said to the courtroom Monday about identifying JJ. Vallow Daybell’s 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan was also found on Chad Daybell’s property in what the prosecution called a “mass of bone and tissue.”

On Tuesday the slightly less packed courtroom is expected to hear from Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo — who was on the scene in June 2020 when JJ and Tylee’s bodies were found.

While Hermosillo has testified before, this is the first time the testimony of the 22-year veteran of the Rexburg Police Department will be publicly considered in Vallow Daybell’s case.

Hermosillo initially testified during an August 2020 preliminary hearing in Chad Daybell’s case — before the murder charges — when he faced two felony counts of concealment, destruction or alteration of evidence along with two felonies related to conspiracy.

An 18-person jury panel — 12 jurors and six alternates — will decide whether Vallow Daybell killed her two children. Vallow Daybell is also charged with three counts of conspiring to commit murder in her children’s deaths and the death of Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell later married Tammy Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — is also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the children’s deaths. He is also accused of the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vallow Daybell also faces a charge of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

