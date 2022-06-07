Live updates: Riverside County elections include district attorney, sheriff races

Residents of Coachella Valley go to the polls Tuesday to vote in some hot contests that have seen plenty of headlines over the past few months — including the Riverside County District Attorney race that has DA Mike Hestrin defending his seat against habeas attorney Lara Gressley and Riverside County Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky, and a Auditor/Controller race that included a last-minute grand jury report.

Check back here for election results, reactions and analysis of the California Primary elections in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley.

Riverside County DA's race generates headlines

Incumbent Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is defending his job from Riverside County Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky and habeas attorney Lara Gressley in the June 7 election.

His challengers have traded barbs with him over a ballooning department budget, number of case resolutions and the practicality of pursuing the death penalty when the state has stopped carrying out executions.

The race has had several flashpoints. Questions were raised about SAFE Family Justice Center, a non-profit housed in the DA's Office, and its management of a donation intended to help the Turpin siblings after their rescue from years of abuse.

Candidates for Riverside County district attorney: From left, Lara Gressley, Mike Hestrin and Burke Strunsky.

The Desert Sun reported that the DA's Office has been plagued by missing case information and data related to demographics in light of a recent law change requiring such data to be made available when requested in criminal cases.

And, most recently, a case in which a man accused of a domestic violence assault negotiated a plea deal and is accused of killing his child months later. A prosecutor from the DA's office wrote a scathing brief in the case claiming Strunsky, the judge who oversaw the plea, should have sentenced him to jail. Strunsky disputed the claim and characterized it as "political warfare" intended to incorrectly brand him as soft on crime.

— Christopher Damien

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: June 7 primary election: Live updates from top Riverside County races