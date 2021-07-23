Live updates from Rowland trial: Prosecutors continue to lay out their case on Day 5

The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, a man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, entered its fifth day Friday.

Josephson’s case gained nation attention after it was reported that she was killed after mistakenly getting into a car that was not her Uber while out celebrating in Five Points, the entertainment district in Columbia most frequented by USC students.

Bank investigator testifies about stolen card

9:30 A.M. — As the first witness Friday morning, prosecutors called financial investigator Danny Conyers to the stand. Conyers, now retired, was an investigator from Wells Fargo, the bank owning two ATMs where someone attempted to use Josephson’s bank card.

Conyers provided police ATM footage from the machines, one in Sumter and one in Columbia. The footage, which was shown in court Friday, showed a person trying multiple times to withdraw cash. From each bank location, two videos from different angles were shown. The person in the footage had his or her face covered during the stops in both Columbia and Sumter.

Conyers said the person was ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to withdraw money from the accounts because they did not have the correct pin.

The defense questioned why Conyers assumed that the people in each video were the same.

“You don’t know that,” defense attorney Tracy Pinnock said.

Conyers replied that the two people in the videos were wearing the same clothes, but he could not conclusively say they were the same person.

What you’ve missed so far

The trial started off with a bang as defendant Nathaniel Rowland tried to fire his attorneys during jury selection Monday. His request was denied by Judge Clifton Newman.

After powering through jury selection on Monday, prosecutors and the defense team delivered their opening statements on Tuesday.

In his statement, prosecutor Byron Gipson told jurors that Samantha Josephson, a USC student killed in 2019 after getting in what she thought was an Uber, was stabbed more than 100 times. The prosecution argued Rowland was guilty because they found Josephson’s blood in his car alongside cleaning supplies, the murder weapon matched a similar tool Rowland had, Rowland tried to sell Josephson’s phone after she went missing, Josephson’s phone and keys were found in his car, and more.

Public defender Alicia Goode, on the defense team for Rowland, told jurors that Rowland was innocent and there was no DNA evidence Josephson’s body or clothes that specifically links Rowland to her killing. The added that, despite the one hundred stab wounds, there were no bruises or marks on Rowland one might expect from such a struggle.

On Tuesday, the former girlfriend of the man accused of murdering Samantha Josephson testified Wednesday afternoon she saw him cleaning a knife and blood out of his car hours after the late student’s death.

On Wednesday, prosecutors put the man who found Josephson’s body on the stand. And in the afternoon, a woman who said she was a former girlfriend of Rowland told the jury she saw blood in his car the day after Josephson’s death and saw Rowland using surgical gloves and wipes to clean a multi-tool.

That multi-tool was shown to the jury Thursday by State Law Enforcement agent Dalila Cirencione, who announced that it was the suspected murder weapon. Cirencione was one of about 20 witnesses called Thursday, most of which included investigators and law enforcement. The defense was given the opportunity to cross examine them.

- Emily Bohatch

Follow our previous coverage here.