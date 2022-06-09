Live updates | Russia says it hit base for 'mercenaries'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Igor Konashenkov
    Chief spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
  • Serhiy Haidai
    Ukrainian politician

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry says it used air-launched missiles to destroy a Ukrainian military base where foreign fighters allegedly were being trained.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Thursday that the training center was in the Zhytomyr region of central Ukraine, about 125 kilometers (75 miles) west of Kyiv.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine to the Russian claims. Russia refers to foreign fighters who joined Ukrainian troops in the war as ‘mercenaries.’

Konashenkov said Russian missiles also destroyed an ammunition depot and an anti-aircraft system elsewhere in Ukraine.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

War rap: In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation

— Smashed buildings in Mariupol produce ‘caravan of death’

— Russia, Turkey back plan to export grains; Ukraine doubtful

— UN report: Ukraine war is increasing suffering of millions

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province says Russian forces are employing “scorched-earth tactics” against the city of Sievierodonetsk, hitting it with rockets, artillery and mortars.

Serhiy Haidai also told The Associated Press on Thursday that neighboring Lysychansk is enduring “day and night shelling." Russians are trying the storm the key road connecting Lysychansk and the city of Bakhmut but have failed to gain control of it, he said.

Haidai says Ukraine still “remains able to deliver humanitarian supplies to the region by a relatively safe route.”

Ukraine's east has been the main focus of Russia's attacks for more than two months.

Haidai said there were two attacks on a chemical plant and “fierce battles" continue in Sievierodonetsk.

“Street battles are taking place with varied success in city blocks,” the governor said. "The army of Ukraine is fighting for every street and house.”

___

PARIS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s invasion of his country is a threat to the environment and could lead to dangerous pollution in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy made the comments at a ministerial meeting of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. He used the platform to impress on ministers the need to wean states off Russian natural gas in favor of green energy.

The Black Sea and the Sea of Azov border both Ukraine and Russia. The Black Sea also borders Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey.

___

BERLIN — Poland’s president has sharply criticized phone calls the leaders of France and Germany had with Vladimir Putin, saying the conversations serve only to legitimize the Russian leader.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have spoken to Putin several times since Russia invaded Ukraine, both separately and together, in attempts to nudge him toward ending the war.

Polish President Andrzej Duda was quoted Thursday as telling Germany’s Bild newspaper that he’s “astonished” by the calls.

Duda argued they achieve nothing and “only bring about a legitimization of a person who is responsible for the crimes the Russian army is committing in Ukraine.”

Bild quoted Duda as adding: “Did anyone talk like this with Adolf Hitler during World War II? Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? … I have not heard such voices.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian TV's bizarre claim Boris Johnson's popularity will dive when Britons are executed

    The latest claim was made by a Russian TV presenter known as 'Putin's voice' and relates to three British fighters facing the death penalty.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Unity in Renewed Push for Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global leaders to revive the unity they showed during the pandemic and coordinate efforts to deter Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers“Wea

  • DNA links accused ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ to new cases in South Florida, police say

    The handyman suspected of raping dozens of women in South Florida in the 1980s was charged with six new cases in Broward County.

  • Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said. Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television. The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

  • Jan 6 committee to kickoff prime-time hearings

    STORY: In the year since the House Select Committee began its investigation into the deadly January 6th assault on the Capitol, it has conducted more than 1,000 depositions and interviews and collected more than 140,000 documents.Now, its finding are ready for prime time.The committee will hold public hearings starting Thursday evening, aiming to not only shine a light on the on an unprecedented attempt to subvert U.S. democracy, but to draw the line of responsibility directly to the White House."Yes the Committee has found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity."Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin has called the attack nothing less than an attempted "coup" and said evidence will show that Donald Trump himself was responsible for his supporters violently trying to overturn his election defeat."The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don't almost knock over the U.S. government by accident. (EDIT) I think that Donald Trump and the White House were at the center at these events. I think that's the only way to make sense of them all."Donald Trump and his defenders say the president did nothing wrong as he flirts with running for the White House again.And the Republican National Committee has called the assault "legitimate political discourse." But with just five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections, the Committee – made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans - will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the day.The big task for the committee, says Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, is to tell their story well."I think the committee is very aware that they have an obligation to tell the story, and to make sure the American people understand what happened to our country."The committee has spoken privately with many in Donald Trump's inner circle, including his daughter and son in law as well as Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump’s personal lawyer and spearheaded efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Rosenberg said the stakes for the nation couldn't be higher. "What we know is that Donald Trump is under suspicion of having committed the gravest grimes against our democracy in American history. (edit) And that he and his team may have betrayed our country in ways that no other set of Americans have in our history. We're going to learn a lot more about that, I think, in the coming months."The big question is - will Americans care? A Washington Post-ABC News poll last month found that only 40% of Americans believe the committee is conducting a "fair and impartial" investigation - and Fox News has already said it will not air Thursdays hearing live.

  • Pandemic babies are behind. Years of stress, isolation have affected their brain development

    Kids born in the COVID era are lagging in certain skills and more prone to challenging behaviors. Experts say their parents need more support.

  • What's Up Doc? Why do people blame guns, doesn’t someone have to pull the trigger?

    Q: Why do people blame guns for mass killings and violence, doesn’t someone have to pull the trigger?

  • Oil prices have soared. Why won't Opec bring them down?

    Oil prices are at an eight-year high, so why won't oil exporting countries bring them down?

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he warned Disney not to get involved in schools debate: 'It's not going to work out well for you'

    "I told them, 'You shouldn't get involved it's not going to work out well for you,'" the Republican governor said.

  • Volunteers who defend Mykolaiv share their stories of the battlefield

    A group of volunteers that includes military veterans, local farmers, and even U.S. citizens, is defending Ukraine’s south from the Russian military, operating close to the occupied city of Kherson. This city is in the center of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

  • Beijing should seize Apple's iPhone chipmaker in Taiwan if US sanctions China, top Chinese economist says

    Alarmed by how sanctions have crippled Russia, a Chinese economist said China must seize Taiwan's TSMC to protect its economy from potential future sanctions.

  • ADB approves up to $4.3 billion loan for Philppine railway project

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a loan of up to $4.3 billion for a railway project in the Philippines, a much-needed boost for its ageing rail infrastructure. From more than 1,100 kilometers (683.5 miles) prior to World War II, the Philippines had only 77 km of operational railway as of 2016, well behind other urban centres across Asia, government data shows. The 55-kilometre South Commuter Railway project is ADB's largest infrastructure financing in the Asia and Pacific region to date, the bank's vice president Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

  • Team Putin Dishes on the Moment They Could Win It All

    MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesWith Vladimir Putin’s bloody war in Ukraine crossing the 100-day mark, the Kremlin seems to be abandoning any pretense of diplomacy. There are several reasons Moscow aborted its initial half-hearted attempts to negotiate with Ukraine, including tangible gains on the battlefront and Western media’s waning attention span. But if Russian state TV is any indication, another reason Putin’s regime is now rejecting the idea of a diplomatic resolution has to do

  • Republican congressional candidate suggests that gun stores sell 'fun-sized Snickers' bars for the price of assault rifles to circumvent a potential firearms tax

    Errol Webber suggested that a 1,000% tax on AR-15s could be averted by selling a Snickers bar for the same price as the weapon.

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Can’t Convict Trump—but It Could Help Bankrupt Him

    ReutersThe Jan. 6 Committee begins its highly anticipated national reckoning Thursday night by calling attention to the brutality Capitol Police officers faced 18 months ago and diving into details about one of the gangs leading the violence on that dark day.While it’s doubtful the hearings will meet the sky-high expectations of those who believed the committee would expose open-and-shut wrongdoing from some of the nation’s top officials, the prime-time hearings will deliver one thing: evidence

  • Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

    Greene slammed Graham for suggesting he was open to voting on Biden's gun control proposals, even though the senator didn't declare how he would vote.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff says two-thirds of Russia's 15th Mechanised Brigade have become unfit for duty after fighting

    OLENA ROSHCHYNA - THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022, 08:13 An estimated 800 Russian servicemen from the 15th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Central Military District have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine, with around 400 more servicemen wounded.

  • Western artillery already making difference for Ukraine -regional governor

    Western-supplied artillery systems are already making a difference on the ground for Ukraine and it is "just a question of time" before its forces win back significant ground in the south, the governor of the Mykolaiv region said on Wednesday. Governor Vitaliy Kim, whose region is partially occupied by Russia but remains just one of two that retains significant access to the Black Sea, told Reuters that Ukrainian forces had "some success" in recent weeks in a counterattack in the neighbouring Kherson region. Asked when Western weapons would start to make a difference on the ground against Russian forces that invaded the country on Feb. 24, he said: "It is already happening ... and we will have (more) success."

  • Jim Jordan raises red flag about alleged political retaliation by FBI

    Rep. Jim Jordan says whistleblowers are coming to his office to say the FBI is going retaliating against people for "disfavored political speech."

  • Military expert talks about heavy losses taken by Russia’s 35th Combined Arms Army

    In an interview with NV, published on June 7, Kyrylo Mykhailov, an analyst from the conflict think-tank Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), spoke about the widely-reported defeat of the Russian 35th Combined Arms Army near Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast.