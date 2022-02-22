Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

Reuters

Prospective investors in Life Insurance Corp of India's (LIC) $8 billion IPO are seeking assurances from company management that it will not sacrifice their interests to meet the goals set out by the government, its controlling shareholder, sources said. In virtual roadshows for India's biggest ever public listing, LIC management and the IPO bankers have been peppered with questions about the insurer's past investments and their quality, four people with knowledge of the matter said. LIC has in recent years been a key buyer of shares in state-owned firms sold off by New Delhi, often bailing out less-than-successful public issues of shares.