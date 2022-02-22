Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance
The latest:
Biden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begun
Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is coming
Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions
Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine
Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
How we got here:
The crisis in eastern Ukraine escalated drastically on Feb. 21 when Putin recognized two pro-Russian separatist "republics" and sent Russian "peacekeepers" to the territories.
Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the east since 2014, when Russia also occupied and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. U.S. officials began warning in November that Putin could be planning another incursion, possibly to topple the pro-Western government in Kyiv.
Over the last several weeks, the U.S. and its European allies had met with Russian officials in a variety of settings to try and build a diplomatic off-ramp, while also warning that an invasion could be imminent.
Russia had issued a series of demands, including a legal guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO. At the same time, Putin amassed more than 150,000 troops along Ukraines borders and conducted unprecedented military drills — preparing the option to take military action if Russia didn't secure the concessions it was seeking.
Go deeper: 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion
More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free