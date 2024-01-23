Live updates: Samantha Woll killing evidence explored in Day 2 of court hearing:

In the second day of a lengthy hearing on the killing of Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday is expected to finish laying out evidence against Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit.

Jackson-Bolanos is accused of fatally stabbing Woll eight times around her face and neck during an Oct. 21 home invasion in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood, just east of downtown. He was charged in the killing Dec. 13 and held without bond after a previous suspect was taken into custody, never charged and later released.

The preliminary examination, a district court hearing that determines whether there's enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial court, is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of 36th District Judge Kenneth King. It began Jan. 16 with several witnesses questioned by prosecutors and defense attorney Brian Brown.

