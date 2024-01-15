LIVE UPDATES: School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather

Parts of north Georgia are gearing up to see a wintry mix move through the area on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has been tracking the system moving across Tennessee and into northwest Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties. A wintry mix and light glaze of ice are possible for the counties under the advisory.

After the system moves out of the area, Nitz says there will be dangerous cold temperatures for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage with the timing, impacts and how counties are preparing, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES

4:30 p.m.

Pickens County Schools will move to virtual learning for Tuesday. Gordon County Schools will be closed.

4:28 p.m.

Cobb County Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to a winter weather advisory.

Due to a winter weather advisory, all Cobb schools will be closed on January 16, 2024. All after-school activities are also canceled. As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as conditions allow. pic.twitter.com/dZKtWVBvTP — Cobb County Schools (@CobbSchools) January 15, 2024

3:30 p.m.

The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, and Paulding Counties beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded into the metro area. Impacts will be limited, I'll detail this and track the snow and ice live on Channel 2. Posted by Brad Nitz on Monday, January 15, 2024

2:57 p.m.

Gilmer County Schools will move to virtual learning for Tuesday.

Parents, Staff & Students, Tuesday January 16th will be designated as a virtual day due to extreme weather conditions.... Posted by Gilmer County Schools on Monday, January 15, 2024

2:44 p.m.

Polk County Schools announced they will move to virtual learning on Tuesday.

IMPORTANT UPDATE! Based on the winter weather advisory for our area that extends throughout the evening into morning... Posted by Polk School District on Monday, January 15, 2024