LIVE RESULTS: Sanders wins New Hampshire primary, edging out Buttigieg and shellacking Joe Biden

Samantha Lee/Business Insider
- Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the New Hampshire primary with 83% of the precincts reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ.
- The returns show Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a close second place with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in third.
- DDHQ in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics estimates that Sanders and Buttigieg will each win nine national pledged delegates with the remaining six going to Klobuchar.
- Two candidates, Sen. Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang, already dropped out of the race before the full New Hampshire results were announced.
- Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Polls across the Granite State began to close at 7 p.m. Follow along with our live, up-to-the-minute coverage here:
Read more about how Democrats will elect their presidential nominee over the next several months
Catch up on live coverage from the primary:
Breaking news tonight:
- No candidate has won a major nomination without coming in the top 2 in New Hampshire or Iowa since 1972, which is good news for Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg
- Amy Klobuchar is giving Pete Buttigieg a surprising run for his money in New Hampshire, setting up a critical rivalry for the rest of the race
- Elizabeth Warren is floundering in New Hampshire, set to earn 0 delegates as her campaign struggles in Bernie Sanders' shadow
- Joe Biden suffers blistering loss in New Hampshire, with the former frontrunner winning no delegates just a week after a disastrous Iowa caucus showing
- Andrew Yang drops out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing showing in Iowa and New Hampshire
- Underdog Amy Klobuchar rockets ahead of Warren and Biden, poised to win delegates in New Hampshire primary
New Hampshire polls and lead-up:
- 'Fear and chaos': Andrew Yang staffers are furious over sudden layoffs and a campaign near collapse
- POLL: Democrats' belief Joe Biden can beat Trump took a massive 14-point hit after disastrous Iowa caucuses
- Elizabeth Warren compared Mike Pence to a dog when a voter asked who her running mate would be
- Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are neck-and-neck in New Hampshire polls ahead of the primary
- Biden called a New Hampshire voter 'a lying dog-faced pony soldier' during a campaign event
What's at stake in the New Hampshire primary
While New Hampshire is a small state that holds just 24, or 0.4%, of the delegates allocated through the primary process and isn't representative of the larger Democratic primary electorate, it holds disproportionate importance as the first primary.
Of the 24 pledged delegates:
- 8 will be decided by the outcome of the vote in the 1st Congressional District
- 8 from the vote in the 2nd District
- 8 from the statewide vote
Ruobing Su/Business Insider
As usual, there's a 15% threshold, above which presidential candidates get delegates.
Decision Desk HQ in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics estimates that Sanders and Buttigieg will win nine national pledged delegates each compared to six for Klobuchar, with Biden and Warren picking up zero from New Hampshire.
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
DELEGATE COUNT: Here's who's winning the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination
The results of Tuesday's Democratic primary are likely to be particularly crucial for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom are hoping for a strong comeback after their third- and fourth-place finishes in Iowa.
The past two winners of the Democratic New Hampshire primary, however — Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and Hillary Clinton in 2008 — didn't go on to win the party's nomination, meaning a victory or loss in the Granite State won't necessarily make or break a candidate.
How Democrats elect their presidential nominee
Who did the polling say was ahead?
The most recent primary polls have shown the top five candidates all polling in double digits in the state, meaning the outcome is likely to be closely decided as it was in the Iowa caucuses.
FiveThirtyEight's forecast of the election gives Sanders a 68% chance of getting the most votes, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who it says has a 28% chance of getting the most votes.
In Real Clear Politics' average of New Hampshire polls, Sanders leads the field with 28.7% support on average compared with 21.3% for Buttigieg, 11.7% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 11% each for Warren and Biden, 3.7% for Andrew Yang, 3.3% for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and 3% for Tom Steyer.
Buttigieg received a significant 7-percentage-point surge in the state, to 21% from 14%, after his apparent first-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. And following her well-received performance in Friday night's debate, Klobuchar saw a mini-surge to 11.7% from 8%, putting her neck and neck with Biden and Warren.
- Read more:
- Joe Biden launched an attack ad making fun of Pete Buttigieg for being a small-town mayor tasked with tracking down pets and revitalizing sidewalks
- Pete Buttigieg was targeted by his Democratic rivals in New Hampshire, and they hit him where he's weakest
- Here are the winners and losers of Friday's combative Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Read the original article on Business Insider