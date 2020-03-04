Joe Biden wins the Maine Democratic primary after duking it out with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday

Business Insider

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Maine Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

The results came after Biden duked it out with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders past midnight.

The win adds another notch to Biden's resounding victory over Sanders on the biggest day of the Democratic primary season.

The final results came in on Wednesday morning as election forecasters tallied up the votes in the last three to five towns in the New England state.

It was a tight race between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Biden's win in Maine adds another notch to his resounding victory over Sanders on the biggest day of the Democratic primary season.

Maine primary results:

Given the thin margins between the two frontrunners in Maine, some Sanders supporters took to social media to allege that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is also a contender for the Democratic nomination, was siphoning off progressive votes. Warren is currently holding onto a bit over 15.99% of the vote.

Turnout at Maine's first primary in decades appeared high on Tuesday, according to the Portland Press Herald. Maine's Democratic governor Janet Mills did away with the state's caucus system, establishing a new primary-based nomination in June 2019.

What's at stake in the primary?

Maine has been allocated 32 total delegates, including 24 pledged delegates and 8 super delegates. The state has a closed primary, meaning that citizens registered with opposing parties will not be able to vote in the Democratic primary.

Who did the polling predict for Maine?

FiveThirtyEight's election forecast gave Sen. Bernie Sanders a 69% chance of winning the most votes in the state, prior to the primary. The second-most likely winner was Joe Biden, with a 15% chance.

A Colby poll that ran between February 10 and February asked prospective Maine voters who they would vote for "if the Maine Democratic primary for president was held today?"

Sanders carried the poll with a quarter of respondents. Of the remaining Democratic candidates, Bloomberg was the runner-up, with 14% of survey participants saying they'd support the billionaire.

