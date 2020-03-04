LIVE UPDATES: Sanders raced to a swift victory in Colorado, but the news is grim for his delegate count

Business Insider

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Sen. Bernie Sanders handily won the Democratic primary in Colorado.

So far, the senator dominates with a result of 35.9%, with only 1.87% precincts reporting.

Rivals Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren made it past a 15% threshold, meaning that they will take a bite out of his delegate count.

Sanders has picked up 53 delegates on Super Tuesday so far. Rival Joe Biden has secured 119.

Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to a ready victory in the state of Colorado. It's much-needed Super Tuesday triumph for the senator.

Colorado primary results:

Sanders' victory in the Centennial State was declared almost immediately. So far, the senator dominates with a result of 35.9%, with only 1.87% precincts reporting. Sanders had previously only racked up a victory in Vermont, the state he represents.

Sanders has accrued 53 delegates on Super Tuesday. Biden has dominated delegate count tonight, picking up 119 so far. But political commenters have observed that, despite the win, the news isn't all good for Sanders in Colorado.

What's at stake in the primary?

This will be Colorado's first presidential primary in 20 years, according to CPR News. Residents of the Centennial State voted to do away with the longtime caucus system in favor of primaries in 2016.

The state has been allocated 80 delegates, including 67 pledged delegates and 13 super delegates. Pledged delegates are divided up based on the primary's results, while super delegates are able to vote for their preferred candidate during the 2020 Democratic National Convention in July.

Colorado has a semi-closed primary. According to the Denver Post, all affiliated and unaffiliated voters in Colorado previously received a primary ballot in the mail. Unaffiliated voters receive two ballots, one for each party. Voters are barred from participating in both the Democratic and the Republican primaries.

CPR News reported that Colorado's primary may result in delays, although early results are expected on the evening of Super Tuesday.

"We haven't held a presidential primary election in this state in 20 years, and our election model has completely changed since the last presidential primary election was held," the Secretary of State's Office official Dwight Shellman told CPR News.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

In the run up to Super Tuesday, the polling in Colorado looked favorable to Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to RealClearPolitics' accrual of the latest polling data, both Magellan and Data for Progress were both reporting Sanders in the lead, with respective spread of 12 and 14.

Sanders had an 87% chance of winning the most votes, according to FiveThirtyEight's election forecast.

