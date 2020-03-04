LIVE UPDATES: Joe Biden has added the Alabama Democratic primary to his Super Tuesday wins

Business Insider

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Joe Biden won the Alabama Democratic presidential primary shortly after polls closed at 7 PM Central time (8 PM Eastern).

The former Vice President more than tripled the vote count of next-leading vote getter Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Neither former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg nor Sen. Elizabeth Warren reached the 15% viability threshold necessary to earn delegates in the state.

What's at stake in the primary?

The state has been allocated 52 delegates who will go to Milwaukee in July to select the nominee, or 1.3% of the total number of delegates. 18 of those delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 34 are won at the congressional district level.

As in all the Democratic primaries and caucuses this year, delegates at both the state and congressional district level are distributed in proportion to each candidate's vote share among those with at least 15% support in either the state or district.

The biggest prize at the congressional district level was the state's 7th district, with eight delegates up for grabs. The district stretches from Montgomery to Birmingham, and includes a large share of the majority African-American western part of the state.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

There was a dearth of recent polling for Alabama's primary, but according to FiveThirtyEight's election forecast, former Vice President Joe Biden was the favorite, with a roughly 5 in 6 chance of winning the state. That was much higher than Sen. Bernie Sanders' 1 in 12 projected chance of winning the most votes.

