LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of California's congressional primaries on Super Tuesday

In addition to the highly-watched Democratic presidential primary in California, there will be jungle, or top-two, primaries in all of California's 53 House of Representatives districts.

The primary for the special election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill in California's 25th district is one of several important down-ballot races to watch.

Polls close in California at 8 p.m. Pacific Time and 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific Time and 11 p.m. Eastern Time, but because California heavily relies on absentee voting and vote by mail, we may not get final results for several days for some races as officials tally all the ballots.

California House primary results:

California House Districts 1-17

California House Districts 18-34

California House Districts 35-53

What's at stake in California's House primaries?

California uses a jungle, or top-two primary system, meaning that everyone from both parties runs in the same primary and the top two advance to the general. Because California is a heavily Democratic state, many elections will be a Democrat vs. a Democrat.

The special primary election California's 25th district, located in the Simi Valley area, to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Katie Hill with her December resignation from the House. The top two finishers will advance to a special general election on May 12, 2020.

located in the Simi Valley area, to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Katie Hill with her December resignation from the House. The top two finishers will advance to a special general election on May 12, 2020. California's 50th district, a traditionally Republican seat in the San Diego County area, is also holding a crowded jungle primary in the race to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned from office in January after pleading guilty to a federal crime.

a traditionally Republican seat in the San Diego County area, is also holding a crowded jungle primary in the race to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned from office in January after pleading guilty to a federal crime. California's 53th district, a safe Democratic seat, is holding a jungle primary to determine the nominees who will run to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Susan Davis.

There will also be important jungle primaries to watch in some of the seats Democrats flipped in the 2018 midterms, including California's 10th and 21st districts in the Central Valley, and the 39th, 45, and 48th districts overlapping Orange County.

