Live updates: See road conditions, school closings, forecast after Oklahoma snow

Oklahoma City is expected to get a cold front and snow Thursday night.

What is the latest Oklahoma weather forecast?

While the high temperature in Oklahoma Thursday was forecasted as 58 degrees, the meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Norman said that won't last long. A cold front is expected to move in Thursday night and bring it with the chance of light snowfall.

Oklahoma City could see up to one inch of snow, Norman meteorologists said, while other areas had potential for at least a trace of snow.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates: Oklahoma road conditions, school closures, power outages