Live updates: Senate expected to vote to end debate on legislation to address debt ceiling

WASHINGTON – Democrats are hammering out details to reach an agreement on a package of President Joe Biden's social programs while working to solve differences on how to solve the debt ceiling as the nation inches closer to default.

House progressives spoke Monday night with Biden, who told them they'd need to lower their spending bill by more than $1 trillion to appease moderates in the Senate, who say the plan's $3.5 trillion price tag is too much, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Democrats from both sides of the party and from both chambers have been working overtime for a solution, with White House negotiators meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., late into the night Monday.

On Tuesday, House moderates talked with Biden, who told them, according to a House Democratic aide familiar with the conversations, they are more aligned than what may appear.

The Senate is also poised to vote Wednesday to end debate on a piece of legislation that would suspend the debt limit to 2022. It is unlikely 10 Republican senators join all 50 Democratic-voting senators to allow the bill to come to a final vote.

The Oct. 18 deadline for when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could begin defaulting on its debts — which has never happened — is moving closer, with the options to address the issue narrowing.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday the only way Democrats could address the issue – since Republicans are insisting they do so alone – is through a process called reconciliation, which would allow the bill to pass with only Democratic support. Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have been resistant to use this process.

Business leaders, head of AARP to meet with Biden on debt ceiling

The head of Nasdaq, the AARP – along with banking leaders and representatives from the defense, real estate and other industries – will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday as the administration increases the pressure on Congress to raise the nation’s borrowing limit.

The CEO of AARP was invited to the White House meeting to emphasize that Social Security and Medicare payments would be jeopardized by what the administration is calling a “Republican-created default.”

The White House also says that even a “near-miss default” would raise interest rates on credit cards, auto and home loans.

The following business leaders are attending, either virtually or in person, to help the president make that point:

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi

Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies

Charlie Oppler, president of the National Association of Realtors

Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq

Punit Renjen, global CEO of Deloitte LLP

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

– Maureen Groppe

White House warning: It could take decades to recover from defaulting on the debt

Trying to raise the pressure on Republicans, the White House Council of Economic Advisers warned Wednesday that if Congress fails to raise or suspend the limit on how much the United States can borrow to pay its debts by Oct. 18, it could take decades for the nation to fully recover from the consequences.

“In short, the United States has never intentionally defaulted on its obligations for one reason above all others: the self-inflicted economic ruin of doing so would be catastrophic,” members of the council wrote in a blog post.

In the blog post by the president’s economic advisers titled “Life After Default,” the council members lay out the basic functions of the federal government that would be at risk, including maintaining national defense and the public health system. Social Security benefits and other direct aid to families could be jeopardized.

The economic consequences of default would include a weakened dollar, fallen stocks, rising interest rates and a downgrading of the nation’s credit rating.

“These and other consequences could trigger a recession and a credit market freeze that could hurt the ability of American companies to operate,” the advisers wrote.

Just the threat of a default hurts the economy, they added, while an actual default for any amount of time would inflict a devastating blow.

– Maureen Groppe

Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Wednesday to examine voting rights.

The committee will discuss the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would aim to restore Justice Department review of changes in election law in states with a history of discrimination.

Democrats attempted to pass massive, sweeping voting rights legislation called the For the People Act that called for expanding early voting, allowing same-day registration and lowering identification requirements.

When that didn't gain any traction with Republicans in the Senate, Democrats unveiled a new elections bill in September. That bill, while scaled down in its scope, would also establish federally mandated election rules.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday morning the Senate could vote on the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act "in the coming weeks."

– Savannah Behrmann

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Debt ceiling debate could come to a vote in Senate