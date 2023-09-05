Live updates: Senate impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in the Senate.

The Republican prosecutor is facing 20 articles of impeachment, many of which are related to claims that he abused his office to benefit a political donor, Austin real estate investor Nate Paul. The House impeached Paxton in late May.

The articles include disregard of official duty, making false statements in public records, constitutional bribery, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and attempted conspiracy, misapplication of public resources, misappropriation of public resources, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.

Paxton has long faced legal troubles. He’s been under felony indictment for securities fraud since 2015, the year he took office, but has not gone to trial in the case. He is under federal investigation for the abuse of office allegations related to Paul.

Former employees reported him to the FBI for corruption and filed a lawsuit. The settlement of the lawsuit for a proposed $3.3 million in taxpayer dollars prompted the House Investigating Committee’s probe into Paxton that led to the panel of lawmakers’ indictment recommendation.

Paxton and his council, which includes high-profile Houston attorneys Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell, have cast the indictment as political theater and asked in filings that the articles be tossed out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.