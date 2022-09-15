Live updates: Sentencing for Brianna Williams, mom who pleaded guilty to murder of daughter Taylor

The sentencing hearing for Brianna Williams, the woman who pleaded guilty who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter, began Thursday.

Action News Jax first told you about Williams in 2019 when her daughter Taylor Williams was reported missing. The child’s body was later found in Demopolis, Alabama, where Williams is from.

Here are the live updates from Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty as they happened in court:

12:13 p.m.: Defense redirects. He confirms with detective on stand that despite Williams saying she did not want to speak to investigators anymore, she gave consent to them searching her cell phone and home. Court is taking 1 hr. recess. Will resume at 1:15 p.m.

12:08 p.m.: At this point, Williams said she no longer wants to speak to detectives.

12:07 p.m.: Detective says “they [movers] never saw your daughter” (Williams and her daughter moved 3 days before Taylor was reported missing) Then, detectives say “your mom hasn’t seen your daughter since January.” Williams said her mom was taking care of Taylor on 10/31 and prior to that.

12:05 p.m.: “We’re gonna call movers. We’re gonna call your mom. We’re gonna verify information” detective says in int. video. She says “do you know what this is gonna lead to?”

12:04 p.m.: Roughly 30 mins into interview with Williams, detectives say “what do you think happened?” Williams says she doesn’t know.

11:46 a.m.: We’re now listening to the int. between detectives and Brianna Williams. She says she last saw her daughter at midnight the night before reporting her missing. She said in the middle of the night (early AM) she heard a ‘dragging noise.’ She checked the house but not Taylor’s room

11:35 a.m.: Lead detective said when she went to the scene, she thought the child’s room “looked stage.” Said usually with children, there’s crumbs in bed or toys on the ground--there wasn’t any of that.

11:33 a.m.: Now the lead detective for the Williams case is on the stand. She said during her interview with Brianna Williams, she had to ask her to put her cell phone down multiple times, because she was texting.

11:32 a.m.: Defense objected to Williams emotional state when officers arrived. Said officers did not know what was going through Williams’s head during this incident. He said Williams was shaking (it’s difficult to see if she is in the video played in court).

11:23 a.m.: Officer checked her car and said the trunk was clean and empty, but there was a white substance on the black mat. He said the interior of the car was messy and the home was messy, so he found it was odd that the trunk was clean and empty.

11:07 a.m.: “Tear the house apart” were the instructions given to the responding officer. He says when he went inside the home there was a small princess bed, but otherwise no children’s toys or indication that a child was living there.

11:05 a.m.: We’re now seeing body cam video from the responding officer. He makes contact with Brianna Williams dressed in her full military uniform. Williams is crying, says Taylor in PJs and back door was unlocked. Says they just moved there a few days prior.

10:51 a.m.: Now hearing from a JSO officer who responded the day Taylor was reported missing. He said Brianna Williams was crying when he arrived, but didn’t appear emotional. He said it wasn’t easy to get information out of her.

10:42 a.m.: Right now we’re listening to the 911 call made by Brianna Williams to police, saying her daughter was missing. It’s a lengthy call. We hear Williams begin to cry and then hyperventilate. The operator is asking her to check multiple spaces inside and outside the home.

10:26 a.m.: The defense started by objecting to multiple statements in court documents. Investigators say Williams showed no remorse for killing her child, according to PSI. Her attorney said that’s not true.

