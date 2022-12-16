Live updates: Sentencing phase begins in Aaron Dean trial after manslaughter conviction

Jurors are returning to Tarrant County’s 396th District Court on Friday morning to hear testimony in the sentencing phase of Aaron Dean’s trial, a day after they convicted him of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean could face a sentence of two to 20 years in prison, but the jury could choose to recommend probation. He was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday after the verdict was read.

Dean, who was a Fort Worth police officer, shot Jefferson through a window at the back of her home while he was responding to a concerned neighbor’s call about open doors at the house on East Allen Avenue on Oct. 12, 2019.

Aaron Dean was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Dean testified that he mistakenly thought a burglary might be in progress and that he saw Jefferson point a gun at him. His attorneys argued self-defense.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 years old when she was shot to death by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. This family photo taken in 2018 was submitted as evidence during the testimony of Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

Prosecutors argued that Dean wasn’t sure what he saw through the window and he was relieved to find Jefferson’s gun after he shot her. The officer didn’t identify himself, didn’t give Jefferson time to respond to his command to put her hands up and didn’t perform CPR, they said.

Some supporters of Jefferson’s family were upset that the verdict was manslaughter instead of murder. Dean is white and Jefferson was Black. Before the verdict, supporters prayed and chanted, “Black women matter!” Afterward, small groups in the courthouse and outside began to chant, “No justice, no peace!”

Family friend and activist Olinka Green yelled, “This is murder!” and “(Expletive) these people,” as she left the courthouse.

“This is a token,” Green told the Star-Telegram. “No one is happy.”’

“If I had killed a cat I’d’ve been locked up for the rest of my life,” Green said. “I probably [would] get the chair. It means white privilege.”