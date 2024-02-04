Live updates: Severe atmospheric river storm hits Northern California

Editor’s Note: Stay with FOX40.com for the latest storm information. Additional details will be provided to this page as they become available.

(FOX40.COM) — California was hit with an atmospheric river storm on Sunday that emergency officials said is dangerous and forecast to last through Tuesday.

The entire is state is feeling the effects of the storm which include a downpour of rain, severe wind, and heavy snow in the mountain areas. Flooding and power outages are strong possibilities throughout California.

Northern California is forecast to see up to five inches of rain. For those in the Sierra, two to four feet of snow is on the radar. The Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and Northeast Foothills were placed under the high wind warning, which is expected to last through early Monday morning.

