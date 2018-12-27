Live updates: Severe storms ignite over Texas with damaging winds, tornado threat

Severe thunderstorms, including the potential for a few tornadoes, will track across the south-central United States prior to the end of this week.

The risk of severe weather started in central Texas on Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday as the storms push eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee, causing travel delays on the roads and in the skies for those traveling during the holidays.

"The storms have the potential to produce the full spectrum of severe weather into Thursday, ranging from damaging wind gusts and flash flooding to hail, frequent lightning strikes and a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The most powerful and most dangerous storms may occur Wednesday night to early Thursday. Therefore, the risk of tornadoes will exist at night, which can make the situation especially dangerous, according to Sosnowski.

6:05 p.m. CST Wednesday:

A well-defined line of severe thunderstorms has developed across Texas and will advance eastward through Wednesday night. The primary threat is damaging winds and frequent lightning strikes, but tornadoes may spin up with thunderstorms embedded in the line.

People in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio should monitor these storms over the next several hours as they approach.



4:48 pm. CST Wednesday:

Small hail and wind wind gusts past 50 mph have been reported near Abilene, Texas, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through.

One thunderstorm embedded in this line is now capable of spinning up a tornado and is tracking east over Interstate 20 toward Putnam, Texas.

4:21 p.m. CST Wednesday:

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is near Clarendon, Texas, and is tracking to the northeast. This is one of the first tornado warnings issued so far today.



Tornado Warning including Clarendon TX, Howardwick TX, Lelia Lake TX until 4:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/1nexKJ9A9c — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 26, 2018

2:30 p.m. CST Wednesday:

The First Responder Bowl, being played in Dallas, has been canceled and ruled a no-contest due to severe weather in the area.



