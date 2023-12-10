LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of northwest Georgia

Severe storms are moving through northwest Georgia early Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms in northwest Georgia.

There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for the rest of north Georgia.

“This will be primarily a heavy rain event with a strong line of damaging wind gusts, but there is potential that we could see a brief spin-up tornado in the slight risk area,” Kramlich says.

We’re tracking storms as they move through overnight and into the morning on Channel 2 Action News.

Live updates

2 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield until 3 a.m.

2 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Haralson and Polk counties until 3 a.m.

1:55 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Heard, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Stewart, Taylor, Upson, Calhoun, Clay, Early, Lamar, Meriwether, Peach, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Webster, Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Schley, Talbot and Troup counties until 9 a.m.

1:00 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Dawson, Forsyth, Lumpkin, and Union counties until 1:45 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, and Spalding counties until 12:30 a.m.

11:30 p.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued for Polk and Haralson counties in Georgia and Cleburne County in Alabama until 3 a.m.

Tornado watch now includes Polk and Haralson counties in Georgia, and Cleburne County in Alabama, all part of the Channel 2 viewing area. I'll be tracking the storm live on WSB Tonight after the game. pic.twitter.com/CNCjKEF4IU — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 10, 2023

9:30 p.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Gilmer, and Fannin Counties until 3 a.m.

Tornado watch until 3am for northwest Georgia. pic.twitter.com/Zda8CBIGUH — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 10, 2023





