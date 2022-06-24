Live updates: Sheriff Chuck Wright to provide details on Austin Aldridge's shooting death

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will have a press conference today at 11:30 a.m. at NewSpring Church.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Wright will provide updated information about the investigation of deputy Austin Aldridge’s shooting death.

Duane Leslie Heard, 63, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime in the shooting death of Aldridge, according to warrants served by the State Law Enforcement Division Wednesday.

Aldridge died from gunshot wounds after responding to a domestic call on on Chaffee Road. around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Heard was later shot by responding deputies and remains under medical care at a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

The Herald-Journal will provide live updates from Chuck Wright's press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg sheriff gives update on Deputy Aldridge's shooting death