Live Updates: Sheriff Ed Troyer back on the witness stand Monday for trial testimony

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer returned to the witness stand Monday to continue testimony in his false-reporting trial and face cross-examination by prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office.

It’s that office that charged Troyer last year with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant for reporting to 911 dispatchers in January 2021 that a Black motorist in his Tacoma neighborhood threatened to kill him, then walking back that accusation when police arrived.

The sheriff’s statement to dispatchers on a law-enforcement only line initially sent more than 40 officers to the scene, but most were called off when the first officers arrived and downgraded the call. During Troyer’s testimony last week, he told jurors he didn’t intend to call for that level of emergency response, and he said a police report completed about the encounter the next day was “inaccurate.”

Jurors also heard testimony last week from the newspaper carrier at the center of the trial, Sedrick Altheimer, 26. He said he never threatened Troyer when he confronted the sheriff for following him on his newspaper route. Altheimer also addressed his $5 million claim against the county and his subsequent federal lawsuit, saying he brought them because he wanted Troyer held accountable for “wasting resources and lying.” The newspaper carrier said the encounter nearly cost him his life.

The News Tribune is providing live updates of the proceedings, and the trial is being livestreamed on our website.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer answers questions from his defense attorney Anne Bremner while on the witness stand on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Pierce County District Court in Tacoma, Wash.

9:02 a.m.: Before Troyer was called back to the witness stand, visiting Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns was expected to issue a ruling on the defense’s motion to have the charges against Troyer dismissed.

Attorneys for the defense and the prosecution continued arguments related to the motion. Defense attorney Nick Gross said the first charge, false reporting, is predicated on what Troyer knew when he called dispatchers. He said the prosecution hasn’t produced any evidence that the sheriff knew if he didn’t claim his life had been threatened, he wouldn’t have gotten an emergency response.

Story continues

9:10 a.m.: State assistant attorney general Melanie Tratnik argued that the statute has to be looked at as a whole, and that it matters what Troyer knew was the likely result of his actions.

She said under the specific statute the sheriff is charged under, the state only has to prove he knew the false statement that someone threatened to kill him was likely to cause an emergency response. She described the law as an anti-swatting statute.

9:32 a.m.: Judge Jahns, after going through the facts of the case as presented, concluded that a rational person could find Troyer guilty of false reporting and denied the defense’s motion.

The defense withdrew its motion to dismiss the second charge, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

9:48 a.m.: The court took a recess to review an exhibit brought by the defense. Attorney Anne Bremner said she received an email from prosecutors Friday, and she doesn’t want the state to be able to mention it in court. The email has to do with a social media post. Prosecutors said they received information about it last week from an attorney not involved in the case watching a livestream of the trial.

10:22 a.m.: Court reconvened. Bremner began by citing case law about the disclosure of evidence and said this email was hearsay.

10:31 a.m.: Troyer was called to the witness stand to answer questions related to the email exhibit. He was sworn in. The jury was not present.

Troyer said the people on the email included a former lieutenant and former Sheriff Paul Pastor. He said he’s never seen the email before. Bremner pointed him toward the email’s conclusion, which Troyer said noted nine interpersonal complaints against him, eight of which he said were unfounded. Troyer said the only complaint that was sustained had to do with him not changing the oil in his patrol car.

Bremner asked him if any of the complaints were internal affairs complaints. Troyer said no.

10:39 a.m.: Defense attorneys finished questioning Troyer about the email, and prosecutors did not have any questions for him on the matter. Troyer left the stand.

Nearly two dozen observers came to a Pierce County District Court room to hear the testimony of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Tacoma, Wash.

10:43 a.m.: The court played audio of the defense’s direct examination of Troyer from Thursday afternoon. In the audio, Bremner is asking the defendant about reasonable suspicion and why he thinks law enforcement need to be proactive in policing.

The audio also contains the defense attorney asking whether Troyer has received any complaints for racial profiling, racial discrimination, harassment or any kind of use of force. Troyer said none had been filed against him. The recording went to the end of Troyer’s testimony from Thursday.

10:54 a.m.: Prosecutors requested to play a portion of Troyer’s testimony as well. The recording was Bremner asking whether it was unusual for an officer to not have any complaints. The sheriff said a lot of people like to complain, but he said he lasted in his spokesperson position for about 20 years and spent his whole career getting along with everyone.

11:02 a.m.: Tratnik argued that Troyer said he never had any kind of complaint brought against him and wasn’t limiting it to internal affairs complaints. She said the document they’re referring to in the email has to do with a harassment complaint and includes an investigative narrative written and signed by a Sheriff’s Department lieutenant in the internal affairs division.

Prosecutors said they weren’t aware of the complaint before it was sent to them but disclosed it as soon as they received it. Tratnik said she wants to present it to the jury as evidence that Troyer’s testimony was untruthful and ask the sheriff about the complaints.

11:09 a.m.: Bremner said her question to Troyer about complaints filed against him was specifically about reports of lying, sexual assault or racial discrimination. She said prosecutors are attempting to have a side trial about nine unsubstantiated complaints.

11:15 a.m: The court disallowed the exhibit to be presented as evidence. Judge Jahns said the complaints do not count as impeachment evidence, which is how the state requested it to be admitted. Impeachment evidence has to do with the accuracy of a witnesses’ testimony.

11:19 a.m.: The state made a motion to have the complaint admitted as rebuttal evidence.

Bremner again argued against it being admitted on similar grounds. Tratnik said it was Troyer’s testimony about complaints against him that brought this up and prosecutors should be able to rebut it. She said the harassment complaint she wants to bring up has to do with someone who said they felt a Facebook message from Troyer put their employment at risk.