LIVE UPDATES: Snow in Pittsburgh area causing road closures, major delays

Snow in the Pittsburgh area is causing road closures and major delays for drivers.

UPDATE 10:51 p.m.:

The National Weather Service said snowfall is slowing down. Below freezing temperatures will keep roads slick through the morning.

Even though snowfall rates are coming down across the area, below freezing temperatures will keep roads slippy through the morning hours. If you can't avoid travel altogether, here are some tips for driving in snow or ice. pic.twitter.com/E2xgE7jW2X — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 17, 2024

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.:

McKnight Road has reopened, per a Channel 11 crew in the area. Signs in the area are calling for reduced speed.

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.:

Highland Road in McCandless is closed between Harold Place and Sloop Road. Highland Volunteer Fire Department is urging people who can stay in to do so, as conditions deteriorate.

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.:

Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is tracking snow totals across the area.

UPDATE 9:55 p.m.:

McKnight Road’s southbound lanes are shut down towards the City of Pittsburgh because of multiple disabled vehicles, Ross Township police said.

