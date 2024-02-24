LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Republican Primary. Voters to decide between Trump and Haley.

The Republican presidential primary on Saturday, Feb. 24 pits former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley against former president Donald Trump.

Our team of reporters including Chalmers Rogland, Savannah Moss, Joanna Johnson, Travis Rose, Terry Benjamin, and photographers Alex Hicks, Ken Ruinard, and McKenzie Lange will visit polling places in Greenville, Anderson, and Spartanburg counties to capture the mood and concerns of voters in the 2024 presidential race.

What time do polls open and close?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To ensure you are registered to vote, check the website scVOTES.gov for your designated voting location and registry confirmation.

Polling locations throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties can be found by visiting scVOTES.gov or by contacting a local county elections office.

Voting in SC's Republican primary? What to know.

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary is set for Feb. 24 with Palmetto state native and former governor Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump and equity group CEO Ryan Binkley all on the ballot.

The state operates an open primary system where voters can cast ballots for any of the three potential candidates regardless of party affiliation if they did not vote in South Carolina Democratic Primary earlier this month.

Thus far, Trump has claimed victory in both the Iowa and Nevada caucuses as well as in the New Hampshire primary. Although Haley suffered a loss to "none" in Nevada's primary on Feb. 6, she has given no indication of dropping out as she's toured her home state all month and is still aiming to snag the 50 delegates up for grabs in the Palmetto state on Saturday.

When should we see results from GOP presidential primary?

After residents choose a candidate in the Republican presidential primary on Saturday, they will want to know who won.

Election officials said the Republican primary results will take longer than the Democratic primary results on Feb. 3 because more people are voting in the Republican primary.

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump and equity group CEO Ryan Binkley are all on the ballot.

Greenville County elections office expects to have initial ballots counted around 7:45 p.m., and total preliminary voting tallies completed around 11 p.m., according to Conway Belangia, director of elections for Greenville County.

Republican Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Photos by Getty Images

What do SC polls say about Trump, Haley?

South Carolinians will cast their ballots in the Republican presidential primary on Saturday, and despite candidate Nikki Haley’s prior tenure as the state’s governor, polls point to former President Donald Trump as the likely victor.

A February poll led by Suffolk University/USA TODAY published Tuesday morning showed that 63% likely South Carolina Republican primary voters surveyed plan to vote for Trump, while only 35% plan to vote for Haley. The poll was conducted between Feb. 15-18 and included 500 responses.

A larger poll conducted between Feb. 13-15 of likely Republican primary voters in the state led by partisan Trafalgar Group also reported that 63% of responders said they plan to support Trump, compared to less than 34% who said they plan to support Haley.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded town hall at the Greenville Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive, for an episode of The Ingraham Angle with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. That episode will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Who is on Trump's VP list?

At Tuesday's FOX News town hall event, former President Donald Trump dropped a list of names for potential running mates.

Among those names were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

"Honestly all of those people are good. They're all good, they're all solid," Trump told Laura Ingraham regarding his vice-presidential shortlist.

Can Nikki Haley's home state boost her campaign?

The stakes are high for presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in her home state as she faces an uphill battle before the state's Republican Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 24. But the former governor says she’s accustomed to being the “underdog.”

“I’ve always been David taking on Goliath,” Haley said during an intimate rally in downtown Greenville on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

She's lost all three presidential primary elections so far in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Still, she’s hoping to take her campaign all the way, and as she’s pointed out on the trail, she’s always been able to come back in the past.

