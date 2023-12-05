Follow live updates: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers 2025 budget address in Pierre
PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem will give her 2025 budget address to lawmakers Tuesday afternoon at the South Dakota Capitol.
The address, required by law, will outline the second-term Republican governor's spending priorities for the next fiscal year. Expected to be included in her address are her priorities for obligating the remaining $105 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars and funding the so-called Big Three (education, state employees and healthcare providers), among other things.
