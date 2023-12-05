Follow live updates: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers 2025 budget address in Pierre

Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·1 min read
Governor Kristi Noem interviews with Argus Leader and South Dakota Searchlight reporters about the indigenous child welfare laws on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at South Dakota State Capital in Pierre, South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem interviews with Argus Leader and South Dakota Searchlight reporters about the indigenous child welfare laws on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at South Dakota State Capital in Pierre, South Dakota.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem will give her 2025 budget address to lawmakers Tuesday afternoon at the South Dakota Capitol.

The address, required by law, will outline the second-term Republican governor's spending priorities for the next fiscal year. Expected to be included in her address are her priorities for obligating the remaining $105 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars and funding the so-called Big Three (education, state employees and healthcare providers), among other things.

Follow along live on X, formerly known as Twitter, or listen live at SDPB.org.

More: Noem, lawmakers say 2023 South Dakota budget expected to be a return to 'normal'

A Twitter List by Shelly_Conlon

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Live coverage: Gov. Kristi Noem delivers 2025 budget address

Recommended Stories