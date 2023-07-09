Live updates: SpaceX targeting late-night launch of Starlink satellites from Florida

Follow live updates as SpaceX targets 11:58 p.m. EDT Sunday, July 9, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and 22 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Tonight's launch window is instantaneous, meaning the 230-foot rocket must fly on time at 11:58 p.m. or delay to no earlier than Monday evening. The next available opportunity opens at 8:11 p.m. EDT Monday, July 10.

After liftoff and a flight toward the southeast, Falcon 9's first stage booster will target a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. This will mark its 16th flight date, making it SpaceX's fleet leader.

Follow live updates below:

SpaceX still counting down to launch

9 p.m. EDT: SpaceX teams are still counting down to launch of this Starlink mission, known as 6-5, from Launch Complex 40. Storms moved over the Space Coast in the interim and conditions are more favorable for an on-time liftoff at 11:58 p.m. EDT.

SpaceX now targeting end of window

6:30 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now targeting the last opportunity in tonight's launch window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is 11:58 p.m. EDT. The company did not release details on why the rocket was not available to fly during three earlier opportunities: 8:36 p.m., 9:27 p.m., and 10:17 p.m. EDT.

If schedules hold, fueling should start at 11:23 p.m. EDT. Here's the pre-launch timeline:

T-minus 00:38:00: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for propellant load

00:35:00: RP-1 (rocket-grade kerosene) loading begins

00:35:00: 1st stage LOX (liquid oxygen) loading begins

00:16:00: 2nd stage LOX loading begins

00:07:00: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

00:01:00: Command flight computer to begin final pre-launch checks

00:01:00: Propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins

00:00:45: SpaceX launch director verifies "go" for launch

00:00:03: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start

00:00:00: Falcon 9 liftoff

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live updates: SpaceX targeting late Florida launch of Starlink satellites