Live Updates: ‘A spear thru my heart,’ Vallow Daybell texts about life insurance policy

The second week of Lori Vallow Daybell’s potentially eight-week jury trial is almost over.

Throughout the last five days, the prosecution has concentrated on the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two children — 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — and her fringe religious beliefs. But the focus of the prosecution’s case against the 49-year-old Rexburg mother hasn’t just involved Idaho.

Throughout the last week, the prosecution has called witnesses to speak about various accusations against Vallow Daybell in Arizona.

Chandler (Arizona) Det. Nathan Duncan took the witness stand Thursday afternoon and finished his testimony Friday morning. Duncan spoke about the shooting of Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, which occurred in July 2019. Duncan told the 18-person jury — 12 jurors and six alternates — that Charles Vallow was killed but he didn’t mention that Vallow Daybell faces a criminal charge in Arizona for conspiring to kill him.

Typically, in criminal trials, evidence that indicates other alleged or convicted crimes aren’t talked about it. According to Idaho Rule Rule 404(b) “evidence of a crime, wrong, or other act is not admissible to prove a person’s character.”

But, it can be used when trying to prove things like “motive, opportunity, or intent.”

At the end of the trial, the 12 remaining jurors will decide whether Vallow Daybell is guilty of the first-degree murders of her two children. Vallow Daybell is also charged with three counts of conspiring to commit murder in her children’s deaths and the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — is charged with the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell, JJ and Tylee. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the children’s deaths. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

9 a.m. — ‘It’s a spear thru my heart.’ Vallow Daybell says Charles Vallow changed his insurance policy

On July 18, 2019 — less than a week after Charles Vallow was killed — Vallow Daybell texted Chad Daybell informing him that Charles Vallow had changed his $1 million life insurance policy. The text was one of the dozens of emails and texts located by Arizona authorities on Vallow Daybell’s iCloud account, Duncan said during his testimony Thursday.

“I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary,” Vallow Daybell texted Chad Daybell. “It’s a spear thru my heart.”

Vallow Daybell added that Charles Vallow “left nothing for JJ” and said he probably changed the policy to his sister Kay Woodcock. Woodcock confirmed during her testimony Monday that Charles Vallow left the policy to her and she promised she’d use the remaining money “to finish raising JJ because Lori didn’t want him anymore.” The policy was changed in March 2019.

But Melanie Gibb — Vallow Daybell’s former friend and a key prosecution witness — said during her testimony Thursday that Vallow Daybell knew the life insurance policy had been changed before Charles Vallow was killed. John Thomas, Vallow Daybell’s defense attorney, pointed out if Vallow Daybell knew about the policy change then monetary incentive wouldn’t be a motive in Charles Vallow’s death.

In another text message, Vallow Daybell told Chad Daybell that it was “probably Ned before we got rid of him,” who changed the life insurance policy. Vallow Daybell sometimes referred to Charles Vallow as “Ned,” who she believed was a dark spirit who had taken over his body, Gibb told the court during her testimony Thursday.

Gibb performed “castings” with Vallow Daybell and other women on Charles Vallow to rid his dark spirit. Gibb said during her testimony Thursday that Vallow Daybell believed that if someone’s dark spirit had been removed they would die.

“It will be interesting if it got changed after he got two bullets in his chest,” Chad Daybell texted Vallow Daybell in response to finding out that Charles Vallow had changed his life insurance policy.

Vallow Daybell’s defense team didn’t cross-examine Duncan, noting that they felt the evidence he spoke about was inadmissible.

8:30 a.m. — Charles Vallow accuses then-wife Vallow Daybell of having an affair, emails show

In the weeks leading up to Charles Vallow’s killing, he accused Vallow Daybell of cheating on him with Chad Daybell.

“You accuse me of infidelity but it’s you who has been having an affair,” Charles Vallow told Vallow Daybell in an email, which Duncan said Arizona authorities obtained from Vallow Daybell’s iCloud account.

He later continued: “The fact that you continue to go to the temple after all you’ve done shocks even me.”

Charles Vallow also informed Vallow Daybell that he was going to tell Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell, about the affair. Charles Vallow emailed Tammy Daybell on June 29, 2019, and said he had some “vital and disturbing information regarding” their spouses.

In another email the next day, Charles Vallow told Tammy Daybell that their spouses were having an affair and he had “definitive proof.” Duncan said it was unclear if Tammy Daybell ever read the emails.

On July 12, 2019, Charles Vallow and Adam Cox, another brother of Vallow Daybell, texted back and forth about the fact that Alex Cox was staying at Vallow Daybell’s house — this was on the day Charles Vallow was killed. Alex Cox stayed at Vallow Daybell’s Arizona home that night.

“They are planning something,” Adam Cox said.

“Absolutely,” Charles Vallow said.

There was another text message exchange between Vallow Daybell and Alex Cox in early 2019 where they discussed getting rid of Charles Vallow’s dark spirit “Ned.”

“Love you too have fun and get rid of Ned already,” Alex Cox texted Vallow Daybell.

“Ned is still alive,” Vallow Daybell responded. “Just confirmed.”

“It’s not Ned,” Alex Cox said. “It’s a new one.”

