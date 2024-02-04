Live updates: Strong atmospheric river storm hits Southern California

An atmospheric river storm is rolling through Southern California, bringing rain, high winds and the likelihood of flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches are expected for coasts and valleys and 6-12 inches in the mountains.

Up to an inch of rain per hour could fall in some areas, prompting flood watches from the National Weather Service. Heavy mountain snow is expected at 6,500 feet and above.

