Live updates: Strong winter storm bears down on the Kansas City area

A strong, cross-country winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the Kansas City region as the system cuts across the central part of the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snowfall in the region is expected to fall north of U.S. 36 highway near St. Joseph. Some areas of northwestern Missouri could see 6 inches to a foot of snow, according to the latest forecast.

Meanwhile, there will be a significant drop off in snowfall totals between U.S. 36 and Interstate 70. The Kansas City metro is expecting to 6 inches of snow while areas further south will see even less. Butler, Missouri, could see between a trace and 2 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning has been issued for northwestern Missouri through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Kansas City metro is under a winter weather advisory.

Strong winds could reduce visibility. Those who head out into the storm are urged to used caution on the roads as well as sidewalks and parking lots.

Rain, rain-snow mix, and snow falling

Updated 10:45 a.m.: Rain, rain-snow mix and snow is now falling across the Kansas City region.

“Regardless of the type, the precipitation is here and will continue through the day and into the afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service in Kansas City said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rain and rain-snow mix is expected to continue to build across portions of far eastern Kansas and western Missouri, the weather service said on Facebook. Meanwhile, all snow is occurring across northwestern Missouri.

“Expect rain and rain/snow mix to move into central and north central Missouri around noon and through the afternoon,” the weather service said. “You may have moments of all snow and a mix of snow and rain across the KC Metro area through this afternoon.”

Local Radar Image

School cancellations begin

Updated 10:30 a.m.: The first snowflakes hadn’t even begin to fall, yet one school district had already canceled classes for Monday.

“Due to the forecasted inclement weather with snow/ice expected to begin tomorrow morning, there will be NO SCHOOL for USD 207 on Monday, January 8th,” the Fort Leavenworth school district announced Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the most popular question of the day as of 7:40 a.m. Monday was whether the DeSoto school district would have school on Tuesday, Superintendent Corey Gibson said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts,” he said. Any changes will be shared as soon as a decision can be made.”

Greetings,

The most popular question of the day answered as of 7:40 a.m. Mon.(Jan. 8,24).We will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts. Any changes will be shared as soon as a decision can be made. (Video disclaimer: this is not how superintendents determine “snowdays” :) pic.twitter.com/vT7h6gM4z1 — (@USD232super) January 8, 2024

Park Hill Schools said on X, “Yes, we are watching the weather. Happy Monday!”

Where will the heaviest snow fall?

Updated 9:20 a.m.: Snowfall totals are expected to vary widely across the Kansas City region as the winter storm passes through, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities in northwest Missouri, from St. Joseph to the Iowa Border, will likely see the most snowfall. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is possible.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City metro and areas along Interstate 70 are expected to see 3 to 6 inches. Areas further south will see much less.

See the city-by-city look at the chance of snowfall exceeding certain amounts in the Kansas City region.