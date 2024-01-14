Live Updates: Sunday seeing cold temperatures, snowy weather enter Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter is making its presence known in Arkansas Sunday as temperatures head below the freezing point and snow & ice are beginning to come down around the state.

The Arkansas Storm Team is predicting that the systems on their way could bring some of the most impactful snowfall seen across the state for the last couple of years.

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Update – The snow and cold are here!

The Arkansas Storm Team and the crews from KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News will be bringing you the latest updates below.

