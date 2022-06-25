Live updates: Here are the states where abortion is illegal, protected, or under threat after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights demonstrators hold signs outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., United States on June 24, 2022. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The 1973 landmark ruling established the constitutional right to an abortion.

Over a dozen states have laws meant to immediately outlaw abortion upon a reversal of Roe.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

The opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization threw out the ruling as the nation's highest court sided with Mississippi and other states, which passed restrictive anti-abortion laws.

Immediately after Friday's ruling, politicians on both sides of the aisle issued statements — with Republicans praising the Supreme Court and Democrats slamming the decision.

Over a dozen states have "trigger laws" meant to ban abortion immediately upon the overturning of Roe, as the legality of abortion is now left up to state legislatures.

Pro-choice advocates come out in force vowing to continue the fight after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

A massive crowd gathered in New York's Washington Square Park, hours after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Anna Watts for Insider

Hours after the Supreme Court announced it had struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, throngs of pro-choice Americans took to the streets vowing to continue the fight.

In New York's Washington Square Park, a somber and angry crowd began assembling at 5 p.m. ET. They held handwritten signs with words like "Betrayed" or "My corpse has more rights." Some were smeared with red paint.



Read Full Story

Which Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade? Here's where all 9 judges stand

Reproductive rights activists hold cut out photos of the Supreme Court justices as oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization case are held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 majority opinion that guts federal abortion rights protections previously upheld by the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling.

The conservative majority voted to uphold the Mississippi law at the heart of the case which seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a contradiction to the standard set by Roe, which allowed abortions until about 24 weeks of pregnancy, at which point a fetus could feasibly survive outside the womb.

Story continues

Six justices ruled in favor of upholding Mississippi's 15-week ban, but it was the majority opinion of five judges that ultimately led to the total overhaul of Roe v. Wade.

Read the full story to find out how each justice voted.

READ FULL STORY

This map shows where abortion is illegal, protected, or under threat across all 50 US states

Pro-life and abortion-rights advocates crowd the Supreme Court building after Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday morning. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the near 50-year-old court ruling that legalized abortion across all 50 US states.

Some states have been preparing for years for the possibility that Roe could be overturned.

A handful of states had trigger laws designed to immediately ban abortions within their borders once the decision was reversed. Some "sanctuary states," like New York, put in place legal framework that would protect abortion, even if Roe were overturned. In other areas of the country, it isn't totally clear what happens next — abortion isn't legally protected, but it's also not expressly forbidden.

Read Full Story

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, but the vast majority of Americans don't even know who the court's justices are

Seated from left: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide.

But recent polling suggests that the vast majority of American voters don't even know who these influential justices are, highlighting an apparent disconnect between the nation's top court and the very people affected by its rulings.

Ahead of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation earlier this year, C-SPAN and Pierrepont Consulting & Analytics surveyed more than 1,000 likely voters to gauge the public's interest in and awareness of the Supreme Court's work and relevance.

While 84% of voters said the Supreme Court's decisions affect their everyday life, far fewer respondents could provide basic details about the court's history or inner workings.Keep Reading

Wisconsin patients who were scheduled to receive abortions were turned away in the waiting room after Roe v. Wade was overturned

A volunteer escort outside Affiliated Medical Services, a Milwaukee abortion clinic, on Wednesday, May 28, 2014, in Milwaukee. AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde File

In Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood clinics had been scheduling patients through Saturday, June 25, but had stopped scheduling for next week in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which was leaked in May.

When the news broke Friday morning that the court had rendered its opinion, Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said her clinics had patients waiting to receive services.

"Our team had to go out into the lobby and let those individuals know that they would not be able to access the healthcare that they needed," Atkinson told the local PBS station.



Keep Reading

Protestors planning to protest on Justice Clarence Thomas' street

Protestors are planning to head over to Justice Clarence Thomas' house on Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Enraged? Devastated? Pissed the fuck off? So are we," Our Rights DC tweeted on Friday afternoon.

"Meet us at 5711 Burke Centre Pkwy. 6:30 PM we meet, 7 PM we carpool to the Thomas's street. WEAR A MASK," the human rights organization added.



Read Full Story

The sports world is speaking out against Friday's Supreme Court ruling

Pro-choice activists protest in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in front of the US Supreme Court May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in sports — from tennis to basketball — are speaking out after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Minnesota Lynx's Natalie Achonwa wrote on Twitter that she's "feeling sick & heartbroken" after hearing about the decision. Tennis legend and feminist icon Billie Jean King said on Twitter that it's a "sad day" in the US.

The WNBA's Seattle Storm tweeted that they are "furious and ready to fight."

Orlando Magic point guard Devin Cannady tweeted that the "country needs to be better," adding in a follow-up note that the ruling is "a POWER grab over WOMEN."



Read Full Story

These organizations are asking for donations after Roe v. Wade was overturned

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, organizations fighting for abortion rights are calling on supporters to donate.

Click the link below for some organizations that are asking for help to either fight the ruling or provide access to abortion for women in states where it will be banned.



Read Full Story

Attorney General says states can't ban abortion pills that are approved by FDA

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said states can't ban abortion medication mifepristone "based on disagreement" with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Garland said on Friday that the FDA already ruled on the pill's "safety and efficacy," so the decision can't be overturned by states that want to restrict abortion access.

"Women who reside in states that have banned access to comprehensive reproductive care must remain free to seek that care in states where it is legal," Garland said, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier.

He continued: "Moreover, under fundamental First Amendment principles, individuals must remain free to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states."



Read Full Story

House Democrats sang 'God Bless America' on Capitol steps as crowds protested at Supreme Court

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads a rally celebrating the passage of gun safety legislation as protesters swarm the court just yards away on June 24, 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats gathered outside the Capitol on Friday to celebrate passing new gun safety legislation, and cheerfully sang "God Bless America."

Across the street, however, protesters swarmed the Supreme Court after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



Read Full Story

Videos show police in riot gear head to Supreme Court after decision

Capitol Police in riot gear could be seen marching towards the Supreme Court earlier on Friday after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A video shared to Twitter by CNN correspondent Manu Raju showed dozens of officers march from the Capitol building and to the Court.

Law enforcement also closed streets around the high court, where peaceful protesters gathered by the hundreds after the decision.



Read Full Story

Massive protests erupt outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade ruling

Protesters outside of Supreme Court Camila DeChalus

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday to protest the ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Abortion-rights advocates waived green and black signs and shouted "my body, my choice."

Across from the abortion-rights protesters, a group of abortion opponents wore red shirts with white letters that read: "The pro-life generation votes."



Read Full Story

The 13 states with abortion-ban 'trigger laws' are not prepared to enforce them

Thirteen states with abortion "trigger laws" — where the practice could become illegal — are not prepared for how to go about implementing a ban.

An Insider investigation over the last few months found that, through over 100 records requests and reaching out to nearly 80 state and local officials, just one agency could detail any sort of plan.

This story is part of an investigative series from Insider examining the demise of abortion rights in so-called "trigger law" states. It was originally published on May 7, 48 days before the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that abortion is no longer a constitutionally protected right. Read all the stories from "The First 13" here.



Read Full Story

States where abortion access will be on the ballot in 2022

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., Kentucky is one of at least four states with abortion-related ballot measures in 2022. AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File

Abortion policy will be on the ballot in at least four states during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections — the highest number of abortion-related ballot measures to appear in a year since 1986.

Kansas and Kentucky will vote on constitutional amendments to establish no right to an abortion, while Montana will vote on a "born-alive" amendment that would extend personhood to infants "born alive" at any stage.

On the other side, voters in Vermont will decide on an amendment that will enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution.



Read Full Story

Biden says Americans can have 'the final word' after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Friday was a "sad day" for the nation after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and vowed his administration would do everything it can to protect women.

"With this decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court shows how extreme it is, how far removed they are from the majority of the country," Biden said during an address to the nation.

He continued: "But this decision must not be the final word," urging Americans to vote.



Read Full Story

Getting an abortion is going to get a lot more expensive for many Americans

Participants hold signs during the Women's March at the US Supreme Court. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

Experts told Insider that the cost of getting an abortion is all but guaranteed to rise after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade.

Many who live in states where abortion will become mostly, or entirely, illegal will have to face travel costs if they want a procedure in a different state where it is legal.

Wage loss for taking time off to get a procedure is another issue.

"You might be salaried and I might be salaried, and you can take time off," said Anna Rupani, executive director of Fund Texas Choice (FTC), a nonprofit organization that pays for low-income Texans' associated abortion costs. "A lot of our clients are living paycheck to paycheck, they're not in salaried positions… they're experiencing wage loss."



Read Full Story

Pelosi warns 'Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that congressional Republicans want to pass a federal abortion ban into law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Be aware of this: the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban," Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing. "They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that's their goal."

She continued: "What this means to women is such an insult. It's a slap in the face to women about using their own judgment to make decisions about their reproductive freedom."



Read Full Story





Trump reportedly believes overturning Roe v. Wade is 'bad for Republicans'

Trump stands with now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House after she was sworn in on October 26, 2020. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," he told Fox News.

Privately, Trump has said that overturning Roe would be "bad for Republicans," according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Michael C. Bender.



Read Full Story

Lead plaintiff in case that made same-sex marriage legal slams Justice Thomas' call for case to be reconsidered

The lead plaintiff in the case that made same-sex marriage legal slammed Justice Clarence Thomas' call for the case to be reconsidered.

Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect same-sex marriage, in the wake of Friday's decision to overturn nationwide access to abortions.

"The millions of loving couples who have the right to marriage equality to form their own families do not need Clarence Thomas imposing his individual twisted morality upon them. If you want to see an error in judgment, Clarence Thomas, look in the mirror," Jim Obergefell said in a statement obtained by HuffPost.

Read Full Story

Michelle Obama said she is 'heartbroken' after the Supreme Court's decision

Former first lady Michelle Obama Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is "heartbroken" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

She said before Roe was established, women "risked their lives getting illegal abortions."

"That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again," Obama wrote in her statement.

"So yes, I am heartbroken — for the teenage girl full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions," she added.



Read Full Story

AG Merrick Garland said the Supreme Court dealt 'a devastating blow' to abortion rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Supreme Court dealt a "devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States" by eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

Garland said in a statement that the Justice Department disagreed with the decision and predicted that it "will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country."

"And it will be greatly disproportionate in its effect – with the greatest burdens felt by people of color and those of limited financial means," he added.

Read Full Story

Senate announces hearing 'to explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America'

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee announced a hearing to explore the "grim reality" of life in the US in the aftermath of Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

"Today's decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century," said Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin in a statement.

He continued: "As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents."

The hearing is set for July 12, a day after the Senate returns from a two-week July 4 recess.



Read Full Story

Biden to deliver remarks on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The White House told reporters that he plans to speak about "the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade."



Read Full Story

Various politicians react to Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

Current and former politicians from both sides of the aisle are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the decision is "a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life."

Roe was "constitutionally unsound from its inception," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday "one of the darkest days our country has ever seen."

"Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court," he said in a statement shared with Insider.



Read Full Story

Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are using the Supreme Court decision as a fundraising opportunity for the 2022 midterms

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in front of the steps to the House of Representatives with congressional members to speak on the Roe v. Wade issue May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats are using the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as a fundraising opportunity ahead of the fall midterms.

"Can you chip in $15 so we can WIN these midterms and finally codify reproductive rights into law?" Pelosi wrote supporters.

"Our ONLY option is to marshal a response so historic — 100,000 gifts before midnight — that we DEFEAT every anti-choice Republican that made this happen, EXPAND our Majorities, and FINALLY codify our reproductive rights into law. So, can I expect to see your name on my "Pro-Choice Champion" list tomorrow morning?"



Read Full Story

Planned Parenthood president slams Supreme Court decision

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, addresses abortion-rights supporters at the "Bans Off Our Bodies Abortion Rally" at Los Angeles City Hall, Saturday, May 14, 2022. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said the Supreme Court gave politicians "permission to control what we do with our bodies" after the Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Due to centuries of racism and systemic discrimination, we already know who will feel the consequences of this horrific decision most acutely: Black, Latino and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, those living in rural areas, young people, immigrants and those having difficulties making ends meet," she said.

"All of our freedoms are on the line," she added.



Read Full Story

DC police are fully activated in response to protests from the Supreme Court decision

Pro-choice signs hang on a police barricade at the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Washington, D.C. Police Department has been fully activated after protests broke out over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an alert that it would "be fully activated to support expected First Amendment demonstrations," and added that "all members should be prepared to work extended tours as necessary" through Tuesday, June 28.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the Supreme Court Friday morning.



Read Full Story

Barack Obama says overturning Roe v. Wade is an attack on 'essential freedoms of millions of Americans'

Former president Barack Obama slammed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and urged people to vote and "join with the activists who've been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years."

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued: "Join with the activists who've been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years — and act. Stand with them at a local protest. Volunteer with one of their organizations. Knock on doors for a candidate you believe in. Vote on or before November 8 and in every other election. Because in the end, if we want judges who will protect all, and not just some, of our rights, then we've got to elect officials committed to doing the same."



Read Full Story

Stoking fears of violence, Marjorie Taylor Greene credits Trump for the end of Roe

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised former President Donald Trump and demonized Democrats in her live reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Thank you President Trump," Greene said to a pro-Trump YouTube channel. "God bless you. This got overturned today because of your great work as president, and we want him back."

"I do fear for the safety of people here in D.C.," she said, speculating without citing any evidence that Democrats will riot.



Read Full Story

Hillary Clinton says decision to overturn Roe will 'live in infamy' and is a 'step backward' for women's rights

Executive Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks on stage during "Below The Belt" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 24, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton said Friday's Supreme Court ruling is a "step backward" for women's rights.

"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors," she tweeted after the decision.

She continued: "Today's Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights."



Read Full Story

Friday's decision could undo much of women's economic progress since the 1970s

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Friday's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have enormous consequences for women's economic progress.

Experts told Insider before the ruling that research points to the fact that abortion legalization has greatly contributed to women's progress in many ways, like reducing rates of teen motherhood and maternal mortality, increasing rates of workforce participation, earnings, and educational attainment.

"This is going to create just a perfect storm of concentrated human misery," said Kimberly Kelly, a sociology professor focused on abortion politics at a Mississippi college, before Friday's decision, adding that overturning Roe means "abortion is going to become a function of class privilege."



Read Full Story

Supreme Court's liberal justices warn more rights are at stake with the end of Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices warned in a dissent that other rights could be on the line after Friday's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today's decision is certain: the curtailment of women's rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens," read the dissenting opinion authored by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

"No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work," they wrote. "The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone."



Read Full Story

Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade

Chief Justice John Roberts. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts said he felt the Supreme Court's five other conservatives went too far in their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The Court's decision to overrule Roe and Casey is a serious jolt to the legal system — regardless of how you view those cases," Roberts wrote in his concurring opinion that was released on Friday along with the majority opinion.

He continued: "A narrower decision rejecting the misguided viability line would be markedly less unsettling, and nothing more is needed to decide this case."



Read Full Story

Pence says the overturning of Roe v. Wade has 'righted a historic wrong'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said the Supreme Court "righted a historic wrong" when it undid nearly 50 years of abortion rights nationwide on Friday.

"Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and support for women in crisis pregnancies to every state Capitol in America," Pence said in the statement, in one of the first reactions from a politician.



Read Full Story

Justice Thomas says Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception and same-sex marriage

Justice Clarence Thomas Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, in a concurring opinion with the ruling to overturn the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," the conservative justice wrote.



Read Full Story

Supreme Court overturns 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

The opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization threw out the decades-old ruling by siding with Mississippi and other states that had passed restrictive anti-abortion laws.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Friday ruling said.

The ruling now leaves the legality of abortion up to state legislatures. Over a dozen states have "trigger laws" meant to ban abortion immediately upon the overturning of Roe.

A leaked draft majority opinion obtained by Politico last month seemed to show the court was set to overturn Roe — immediately galvanizing nationwide protests along with condemnation by Democratic lawmakers.



Read Full Story

Read the original article on Business Insider