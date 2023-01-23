Live updates: Suspect charged with deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall goes to trial

The trial for a young man accused of shooting and killing someone at the Fayette Mall when he was 19 years old will continue today after jurors were selected late last week.

Jessin Stateman, now 21, is on trial for charges of murder and criminal mischief after he allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Jermaine Barber in November 2020 after the two agreed to meet outside the mall.

A police spokesperson said the two then got into a disorder, but didn’t clarify why the two had agreed to meet, but an arrest citation indicates marijuana was involved.

Stateman was charged after police showed up at the Fayette Mall on Nov. 5, 2020 around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting and found Barber near the P.F. Chang’s and the Cheesecake Factory, police said.

As court testimony gets underway Monday, here’s the latest to know about the case.

Family discovered car with bullet holes after dinner near shooting

10 a.m. - A woman out to eat with her fiance and kids the night of the shooting was called to the stand Monday to testify about damage caused to her car. Amanda Meyer said she was out to eat with her family at the Cheesecake Factory, and when they returned to their car, she noticed it was leaning to the right a bit.

She drove to a nearby Acura dealership on Nicholasville Road where she realized she had not only a flat tire, but several bullet holes in her car.

Meyer testified that she did not know there had been a shooting while she was eating dinner inside the restaurant.

“It is not what you see in the movies,” she said. “We did not know there was a shooting. Everything already happened and it was quiet and I didn’t realize that my car had been shot.”

Lexington cop shares evidence found at scene

9:40 a.m. - Lexington Police Department Sgt. Matthew Smith began testifying Monday on his involvement in the case, when he served on the forensic services unit.

Smith showed the jurors evidence found on the scene in the Fayette Mall parking lot near the Chipotle, Cheesecake Factory and Bar Louie restaurants.

This evidence included eight spent shell casings from a 9mm handgun, a black beanie, a fragmented projectile, a .40-caliber gun and a white tennis shoe. Also located at the scene was a blood-stained sweatshirt about four parking rows over from the other evidence nearby the main entrance of the shopping mall, according to Smith.

Trauma surgeon: Shooting victim was deemed ‘unsurvivable.’

9:00 a.m. - Prosecutors James Judge and Amanda Parker called several emergency services members and a University of Kentucky trauma surgeon to the stand as testimony began Monday morning.

Lexington Fire Department paramedic Alexander Young said he was called to the scene shortly after police and found what appeared to be a gunshot wound in Barber’s back. Barber was immediately deemed a “load and go” after a quick assessment done by paramedics, and the gunshot wound was covered with a bandage to stop bleeding.

When Barber arrived at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, he was immediately taken into surgery at UK’s trauma department.

According to UK trauma surgeon Dr. Tyler Koestner, the team did an immediate evaluation on Barber, and found shots to the abdomen and the back. The team continued to work on Barber, Koestner said, but shortly after their work began, Barber was deemed “unsurvivable.” Operations ceased.