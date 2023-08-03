Live updates: Texas AG Ken Paxton appears in court in felony securities fraud case

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will appear as a defendant in a Houston criminal courtroom Thursday as a long-delayed felony securities fraud case against him moves forward, his lawyer told the American-Statesman on Tuesday.

The morning setting in Judge Andrea Beall's courtroom is separate from Paxton's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate where he faces removal from office. Paxton is expected to be joined in court by his lawyers. It is unclear if the judge will set a trial date.

Paxton, 60, has faced these charges since his indictment in 2015 but, to this point, has mostly steered clear of a courtroom. The case has been hung up on issues related to pay for the special prosecutors in the case and disputes on where the trial would be held.

Paxton is charged with failing to register as a securities adviser, and of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company, Servergy, to recruit them.

Ken Paxton's hearing begins

9 a.m. Judge Andrea Beall said her goal today is to rule on some motions, including payment fees for the special prosecutors.

In terms of setting it for trial, Paxton's lawyers asked for the judge to hold off.

"There is this impeachment thing going on," lawyer Dan Cogdell said.

Cogdell is also representing Paxton in the impeachment. He said he has no reason to think it won't go Sept. 5, as scheduled, and he is asking that the judge set the trial date after that.

Ken Paxton arrives at courthouse

8:50 a.m. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has arrived at the criminal courthouse in Harris County for a hearing Thursday morning in his state securities fraud case.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Judge Andrea Beall's courtroom.

Special prosecutors speak before Ken Paxton hearing

8:45 a.m. The two special prosecutors in Ken Paxton's state securities fraud case spoke with reporters before Thursday's hearing.

Kent Schaffer said he expects Judge Andrea Beall to set deadlines for motions and replies, but to hold off on giving a trial date until the conclusion of Paxton's impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. The impeachment trial begins Sept. 5.

Brian Wice, a second prosecutor, addressed the many delays in this case, which began with a 2015 indictment. The proceedings have been hung up on two issues: where the case will be held, and how much the special prosecutors will get paid. Recently, the Court of Criminal appeals ruled that the case will be held in Harris County, not in Paxton's home of Collin County. The issue on lawyer pay must still get resolved.

"I think today is the first step on a journey of a thousand miles that picks up the pace," Wice said.

Reporters arrive to courthouse for Paxton hearing

8 a.m.: Journalists from news outlets across Texas have arrived in Houston for a hearing in the felony securities fraud case against Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton has not yet arrived at the Harris County criminal courthouse.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Judge Andrea Beall's courtroom.

