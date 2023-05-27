Live Updates: Texas House begins debate on Articles of Impeachment against AG Ken Paxton

The Texas House of Representatives has begun consideration of articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The embattled attorney general, who took office in 2015, has faced legal troubles for years: Troubles that were outlined by a panel of House General Investigating Committee lawyers who addressed lawmakers in an hours-long Wednesday hearing.

Paxton has been under felony indictment for securities fraud since 2015, but has not gone to trial in the case. Separately, the FBI is investigating him for allegedly abusing his office to aid a campaign contributor, real estate investor Nate Paul, the Associated Press reported. The former employees who reported him to the FBI for corruption also filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

The committee, it was revealed Tuesday, had been investigating Paxton for months after he agreed to settle that lawsuit with $3.3 million in taxpayer dollars. Money for the settlement is subject to legislative approval.

The articles of impeachment came just hours after the House committee investigating Paxton recommended his impeachment. He would be the third official in Texas history to be impeached and the first since 1975.

“This is serious,” said Rep. Craig Goldman on Thursday, a Fort Worth Republican who chairs the House GOP caucus. “It’s historic, and there’s not one member who takes this lightly.”

If impeached, the Senate, where Paxton’s wife Sen. Angela Paxton serves, would then hold a trial. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Senate, told WFAA he couldn’t comment on whether there are the votes to convict Paxton, were the impeachment articles sent to the chamber.

“I don’t cast a vote. The 31 members cast a vote. I preside over it,” Patrick said in the interview. “But we will all be responsible as any juror would be if that turns out to be, and I think the members will do their duty.”

What has Attorney General Ken Paxton said about the impeachment proceedings?

Paxton in a Thursday statement discredited the committee’s lawyer’s findings as “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims.” He also said his office hasn’t had an opportunity for rebuttal.

“By attacking the Office of the Attorney General, corrupted politicians in the Texas House, led by liberal Speaker Dade Phelan, are actively destroying Texas’s position as the most powerful backstop against the Biden agenda in the entire country,” he said.

On Friday he called it a “illegal impeachment scheme,” again touting his record taking on the Biden administration. The attorney general office’s General Litigation Division Chief Chris Hilton has said Paxton’s impeachment would violate state law because conduct predates the most recent November election. The committee in the Friday memo said the code he cited doesn’t apply to impeachment. “For this crucial work to continue, the political theater must come to an end,” Paxton said.

The committee in the Friday memo said the code he cited doesn't apply to impeachment.

The scandal surrounding Paxton was highlighted by both Republican and Democratic political opponents while on the 2022 campaign trail, but Paxton won the statewide election in November with 53% of votes.

What do the articles of impeachment say?

The document includes 20 articles: Seven for disregard of official duty, three for false statements in public records, two for constitutional bribery, two for obstruction of justice, one for conspiracy and attempted conspiracy, one for misapplication of public resources, one for misappropriation of of public resources, one for dereliction of duty, one for unfitness for office and one for abuse of public trust.

Among the findings, the resolution laying out the articles says Paxton fired employees for reporting his unlawful actions to law enforcement. He misused public resources when he had employees conduct a “sham investigation” into the whistleblower complaints.

Paxton concealed wrongful acts connected to the whistleblower complaints when he entered the settlement agreement, delaying the discovery of evidence and trial testimony “which deprived the electorate of its opportunity to make an informed decision when voting for attorney general,” one article reads.

Paxton benefited from having Paul, the campaign donor and real estate investor, employ a woman with whom Paxton was having an affair. Paul in turn got favorable legal assistance or special access to the attorney general’s office, the document reads. Paxton also engaged in bribery when a man named Nate, presumably Nate Paul, provided Paxton home renovations in exchange for legal help and access, says another article.

Paxton had his staff intervene in a lawsuit against Paul, harming a charitable organization, and had his office issue an opinion to help Paul avoid sale foreclosures on some of his properties or businesses. He also had an outside attorney look into a business complaint to benefit Paul, for which he issued more than 30 grand jury subpoenas, an article says. Those subpoenas were ultimately quashed, according to Wednesday’s testimony.

Paxton obstructed justice when he benefited from the filing of a lawsuit by a political donor that disrupted the pay of prosecutors in the criminal case against Paxton, causing delays in the case, the document reads.

Paxton also made false personal statements to the State Securities Board, the Texas Ethics Commission and in public comments responding to whistleblower allegations, it says.

The final article says Paxton brought the attorney general’s office “into scandal” and lowered the public’s confidence in Texas’ government.